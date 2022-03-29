The Maroons were in charge of last night’s game against the Storm. Madisonville-North Hopkins outhit Hopkins County Central 7-2 on their way to a shutout, 10-0 win at Elmer Kelley Stadium.

Madisonville scored one run in the first inning to get on the board, when Landon Cline singled to drive in Luke Barton. The Maroons went on to add two in the second and one in the third before exploding in the fourth by putting up six to ten-run-rule the Storm after the top of the fifth.

Xzavier Martin picked up the win for the Maroons. He went for two innings, striking out five and allowing just two hits. He was relieved by Eric Farmer who struck out five and gave up no hits through two.

The loss goes to Sage Hight. Through three innings he gave up seven hits and allowed six earned runs while striking out one. Taylor Rodgers pitched a partial inning, striking out one and allowing no hits.

At the plate, Landon Cline went three-for-three with three RBIs to lead the Maroons. Brothers Chase and Gaige Brasher put the Storm’s only hits in the books.

Madisonville batting

1B: L. Cline (3), L. Barton, T. Wheeler, L. Faulk, X Martin

Central batting

1B: C. Brasher, G. Brasher