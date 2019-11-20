A Tuesday night scrimmage against Trigg County provided the Hopkins Central Lady Storm their first taste of game competition as they prepare for the start of the regular season.
The main takeaway from the scrimmage for Central is the need for improvement on the defensive end of the court, said head coach Nancy Oldham.
"We've been mainly working on our offense in practice so our defense was a weakness tonight," she said. "We tried to put some pressure on them, and Trigg County just killed us. We've got a lot of work to do before the season starts."
The scrimmage had four quarters for varsity, with the score resetting after each frame. The junior varsity squads played two quarters and varsity took to the floor for one more quarter to cap off the night.
Central got off to a slow start as Trigg went on a 12-4 run in the first three minutes of action. Oldham didn't like what she saw, causing her to call a timeout.
Trigg would put up five more points before the first quarter ended as they led 17-6.
The score reset for the second quarter of the scrimmage as Trigg got two points on the board in the first couple of minutes, prompting Central to talk it over in the huddle.
After Trigg scored another two-point bucket, Hailie Hollis and Keli Reynolds were able to tie up the second frame 4-4 with over three minutes remaining.
Later in the quarter, the Lady Storm had the ball at their own end of the court as they trailed 10-7 with six seconds on the clock, but Oldham called a timeout to get a last-second score. Central was able to get a two point basket and Trigg missed a full-court shot at the buzzer as the Lady Wildcats took the second quarter 10-9.
Central was piling up the fouls against them in the scrimmage. Madison Grigg found herself in foul trouble within the first two minutes of the second half.
"We just need to work on moving our feet," Grigg said. "Hopefully that will be something we can improve on before the season starts."
After Trigg went on a 6-2 run in the first four minutes, Keiana Caldwell drew a foul, but she missed both free throws, keeping Central down by four.
Keri Reynolds was able to put Central within two of the lead with the score at 6-4 with two minutes to go in the third. Grigg almost tied it up on a layup, but the ball just stayed out of the hoop and Trigg took it down the floor and extended their lead to 8-4 with a minute left.
A score down low by Hollis put Central back within two, and good defense by Emilie Jones kept Central in it in the final seconds of the third. After scoring two more points, Trigg ended up taking the third quarter 10-6.
Keri Reynolds put Central in front 3-2 with a three-pointer, but Trigg responded with a two-point bucket of their own making Central to call a timeout with seven minutes on the clock in the fourth quarter.
Hollis tried to make a drive to the basket, but got fouled in the process and went to the line for two. She made both free throws to put Central up 5-4.
Grigg was able to find Keli Reynolds open down low who took the easy layup to extend Central's lead to 7-4. Grigg sunk a three-pointer of her own to put Central up 10-6 with less than five minutes to go.
Central was starting to do a better job of drawing fouls as Trigg recorded nine team fouls in the second half as Central went on a 5-0 run in three minutes to make it 12-6 Central.
Trigg went on a 6-0 run to tie the quarter up 12-12 with 1:40 remaining. Trigg eventually took the lead on a free throw to make it 13-12. Savannah Adams went to the line and made both free throws to give Central the lead 14-13 and Trigg tied it up 14-14 with one minute remaining.
Trigg County led 16-14 with the final 10 seconds winding down. With three seconds on the clock, Central called a timeout as Grigg was taking the ball up the floor. Central wasn't able to score and Trigg took the fourth quarter 16-14.
Central took a 8-3 lead with two minutes remaining in the extra quarter for varsity. Central went on a 4-2 run mforcing Trigg County to call a timeout with 1:15 remaining. Central took a timeout with 15 seconds to go with the Lady Storm leading 11-7.
After the tough scrimmage against Trigg, the Lady Storm know what they need to do before they tip off the regular season.
"The scrimmage gave us a chance to see what we can do with each other," Grigg said. "We were finally able to work together instead of going against each other."
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.