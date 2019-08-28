Owensboro Catholic handles Storm

Owensboro Catholic used a fast start and capitalized on mistakes by Hopkins County Central to end up on top of the Storm 6-2 on Tuesday night.
The Aces entered play Tuesday with a 2-2 record and were coming off a 10-0 loss to Apollo. Central played their first game since Aug. 19 when they lost 1-0 to Trigg County on their home pitch. The Storm entered Tuesday 1-1-1.
Owensboro Catholic set the tone from the start, scoring within the first five minutes of the match.
The Aces struck again with 32 minutes left in the first half to extend their lead to 2-0. Catholic scored two more before the 20-minute mark and one more with 18 minutes remaining in the half, giving them a 5-0 lead going into halftime.
Central struggled to keep the ball out of their half of the field, but had a couple of good scoring opportunities that resulted in huge saves by the Catholic keeper.
Chase Garrett had the night off, giving sophomore Trevor Weldon the start in goal for Central. Even though he allowed five goals in the first half, Weldon still made some big stops to keep Central in the match.
Collin Garrett had a good scoring chance in the first 10 minutes of the second half with an open lane in the box, but it was shot right at the Catholic keeper for an easy save.
The Central defense improved in the second half, allowing no goals in the first 20 minutes of play. But the offense couldn't get anything going, keeping the score at 5-0.
Seth Almon was able to beat the Catholic defense for a scoring chance and found the back of the net, but the goal was quickly waved off as Almon was called offsides.
Central finally scored a goal with 18:30 to go off the foot of Carlos Sifuentes to erase the shutout for Catholic, making the score 5-1 Aces.
Sifuentes had another scoring chance with 16 minutes left, but shot it wide left of the goal.
After the Aces scored again, Almon made up for his mistake from earlier with a goal with seven minutes remaining, making the score 6-2 Catholic.
That was all the offense Central could manufacture as Catholic ran down the clock to seal the 6-2 victory.
The Storm will be back in action at 7:15 p.m. Thursday when they host Webster County.
