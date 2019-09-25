North, Central battle for Ryder Cup

Madisonville North Hopkins and Hopkins County Central teed it up at Madisonville Country Club on Tuesday for the second and final day of the North vs. Central Ryder Cup. The two-day event was scored as a match play between the two teams instead of a normal stroke play. North ended winning the two-day match play tournament 6.5 points to 2.5 points.
Every time North and Central have faced this year, the focus has been on the two number one players, Jackson Hill for the Maroons and Trae Barber for the Storm. Both golfers started out strong, but Barber hit two in the water on the 12th hole at, which opened the door for Hill.
"Trae just made a couple mistakes early, which you can't do against Jackson Hill since he's just a talented golfer," Central head coach Blake Nelson said. "Hill is just going to take advantage of mistakes, especially in a match play format."
The rivalry between Barber and Hill is developing into something to watch.
"It has developed into a natural rivalry," Nelson said. "Trae is a little bit older and had his coming out party last year during the regional tournament. Nobody really knew his name before the regional, but everybody knew his name when he finished fourth in the final. Jackson is only a sophomore and he's already a great player."
With the mistakes by Barber early in the round, Hill was able to win 3 up wiith 2 to play over Barber, giving them an early finish to the match.
In the same group as Hill and Barber, Central's Kaleb Adams and North's Aaron Munger put on a good round going to the last hole, but Munger was able to win that matchup 2-up over Adams.
Nelson said that Gabe Edwards played his best round of the season on Tuesday as he won 4 and 3 over North's Andrew Davis.
Both Nelson and North head coach Tim Davis said that they were proud of both their squads, who never gave up in both rounds.
Both teams will be preparing for the Second Region Tournament at Owensboro Country Club set to tee off on Tuesday, Oct. 1.
