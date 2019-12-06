Three straight 3-pointers from Denisha Randolph late in the fourth quarter propelled the Dawson Springs Lady Panthers to a 55-49 win at home over Lyon County.
"It was so crazy making those threes in the fourth quarter," Randolph said. "I felt like Steph Curry out there."
Both teams got off to a slow start as the score was 11-7 Lyon County going into the second quarter.
Dawson started the second with a 6-0 run to get the 13-11 lead. By the halfway mark of the quarter, the game was tied at 16.
Eventually, Lyon County regained the lead at 28-23 before the break.
Brooklyn Clark was already in double digits at halftime with 17 points for the Lady Panthers. She scored 10 of her points in the second quarter.
"My teammates gave me some really good passes in the first half," Clark said. "I ran off of what my teammates did. They would get me off the cut or I'd pass to them, and they'd shoot."
Dawson was able to keep pace with Lyon County as they found themselves down 38-33 with less than two minutes remaining in the third. By the end of the quarter,
Dawson was still trailing 40-33 going into the final eight minutes of play.
A few moments later with Dawson down 45-41, Abby Ward connected for a huge three to cut the Lady Lyons' lead to 45-44. Some life was brought back to the Dawson fans and bench as they were starting to get bounces and calls going their way.
With the momentum swinging Dawson's way, there was a foul down low by the Lady Panther basket, but it was called against Dawson giving them their seventh team foul of the half, and Lyon County made both of their free throws to extend their lead to 47-44.
With Dawson cutting the lead to one, they started to apply full court press in the final four minutes. Then Randolph got hot and sank two three-pointers to put Dawson back in the lead with just over two minutes to go. She followed with a third shot from long-range as Dawson moved in front, 55-49.
"We were disorganized in the first half," Dawson head coach Amanda Scott said. "I told them at halftime that we need to get into our game and into our offense. Randolph and Ward came in the second half and started hitting threes, and it really got our drive up."
Dawson was able to hold onto the lead in the final minute to preserve the win and pushing their record to 2-0 to start the season.
Clark finished with 17 points for the game, while Randolph ended her night with 15 points, all coming in the fourth quarter. Ward also recorded double figures for the game with 15 points.
