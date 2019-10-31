(All times Central)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, October 31

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

West Virginia at Baylor- ESPN 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Appalachian State- ESPNU 7 p.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

Wisconsin at Penn State- BTN 6 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

TCU at West Virginia- FS1 6 p.m.

GOLF

PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, first round, Southampton, Bermuda- GOLF 11:30 a.m.

LPGA Tour: The Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship, first round, Yangmei, Taiwan- GOLF 4 p.m.

PGA Tour: The HSBC Champions, second round, Shanghai- GOLF 9 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

PFL Playoffs: Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight, Las Vegas- ESPN2 7 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

Miami at Atlanta- TNT 6 p.m.

Denver at New Orleans- TNT 8:30 p.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

San Francisco at Arizona- FOX 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona- NFL 7:20 p.m.

RUGBY

World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs. Wales, Bronze-medal match, Tokyo- NBCSN 4 a.m. (Friday)

SOCCER (MEN'S)

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Spain vs. Tajikistan, Group E, Espírito Santo, Brazil- FS2 2:50 p.m.

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Mexico vs. Italy, Group F, Brasília, Brazil- FS2 5:50 p.m.

TENNIS

WTA: The WTA Finals, Early Rounds, Shenzhen, China- TENNIS 3 a.m.

ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters & The WTA Finals, Early Rounds- TENNIS 5 a.m.

ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters & The WTA Finals, Early Rounds- TENNIS 5 p.m.

WTA: The WTA Finals, Early Rounds, Shenzhen, China- TENNIS 3 a.m. (Friday)

ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters, Quarterfinals, & The WTA Finals, Early Rounds- TENNIS 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.