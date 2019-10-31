(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, October 31
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
West Virginia at Baylor- ESPN 7 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Appalachian State- ESPNU 7 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
Wisconsin at Penn State- BTN 6 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
TCU at West Virginia- FS1 6 p.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, first round, Southampton, Bermuda- GOLF 11:30 a.m.
LPGA Tour: The Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship, first round, Yangmei, Taiwan- GOLF 4 p.m.
PGA Tour: The HSBC Champions, second round, Shanghai- GOLF 9 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
PFL Playoffs: Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight, Las Vegas- ESPN2 7 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
Miami at Atlanta- TNT 6 p.m.
Denver at New Orleans- TNT 8:30 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
San Francisco at Arizona- FOX 7:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona- NFL 7:20 p.m.
RUGBY
World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs. Wales, Bronze-medal match, Tokyo- NBCSN 4 a.m. (Friday)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Spain vs. Tajikistan, Group E, Espírito Santo, Brazil- FS2 2:50 p.m.
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Mexico vs. Italy, Group F, Brasília, Brazil- FS2 5:50 p.m.
TENNIS
WTA: The WTA Finals, Early Rounds, Shenzhen, China- TENNIS 3 a.m.
ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters & The WTA Finals, Early Rounds- TENNIS 5 a.m.
ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters & The WTA Finals, Early Rounds- TENNIS 5 p.m.
WTA: The WTA Finals, Early Rounds, Shenzhen, China- TENNIS 3 a.m. (Friday)
ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters, Quarterfinals, & The WTA Finals, Early Rounds- TENNIS 5:30 a.m. (Friday)
