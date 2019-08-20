Local Sports
Tuesday
Volleyball
Hopkins County Central vs. Union County- 7:30 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Daviess County- 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. South Warren- 7:15 p.m.
Hopkins County Central at Webster County- 5:30 p.m.
On Television
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, August 20
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
World Series: Teams TBD, Championship, SHELBY, N.C.- ESPNEWS 5 p.m.
AURORA GAMES
Day 1: Women's Tennis, ALBANY, N.Y.- ESPNU 6 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
World Series: Teams TBD, International-U.S. consolation game, WILLIAMSPORT, Pa.- ESPN 10 a.m.
World Series: Teams TBD, International elimination game, WILLIAMSPORT, Pa.- ESPN 2 p.m.
World Series: Teams TBD, U.S. elimination game, WILLIAMSPORT, Pa.- ESPN 6:30 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
LA Angels at Texas- MLB 1 p.m.
Cleveland at NY Mets OR Philadelphia at Boston- MLB 6 p.m.
NY Yankees at Oakland- ESPN 9 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
UEFA Champions League: Ajax at APOEL, first leg of the playoff round- TNT 2 p.m.
Leagues Cup: Club América vs. Tigres UANL, semifinal, HOUSTON- ESPN2 7:30 p.m.
Leagues Cup: Cruz Azul at LA Galaxy, semifinal- ESPN2 9:30 p.m.
TENNIS
U.S. Open Qualifying: First Round, FLUSHING, N.Y.- ESPNEWS 10 a.m.
WTA Tennis: The NYJTL Bronx Open, Early Rounds, BRONX, N.Y.- TENNIS 10 a.m.
ATP Tennis: The Winston-Salem Open, Early Rounds, WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.- TENNIS 2 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
New York at Indiana- NBA 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles- NBA 9:30 p.m.
