The University of Kentucky has moved back into the top 10 of college basketball in the latest AP poll.
UK, at No. 10, will get a strong test in seeing if it can stay there Tuesday night when it plays at LSU.
This matchup will also have an impact on who wins the Southeastern Conference regular-season crown.
Kentucky entered last weekend in a three-way tie for first place, but both Auburn and LSU lost Saturday, making the UK the league leader. Although there is still plenty of basketball left to be played, Kentucky controls its own destiny in the SEC race.
The Tigers edged Kentucky and Tennessee by a game in last year’s SEC race. The difference was a controversial buzzer-beater tip-in that gave LSU a 73-71 win at Rupp Arena.
There has been some discussion the last couple of days about how well UK shoots the basketball from distance in Rupp Arena.
The Wildcats have been better on the road than at home hitting from 3-point range. But one thing that’s been constant is how well they have kept the opposition under control lately.
UK’s last six opponents haven’t shot better than 40% from the floor.
UK is 5-1 in that stretch, losing at Auburn.
“Our veteran players have carried us on that end of the floor as our younger guys have caught up with the intensity, the speed, the scheming at this level that you have to have,” UK assistant coach Tony Barbee said.
UK has settled into a 7- or 8-player rotation that has helped the continuity of its defense.
“You see the symmetry and the chemistry coming along on the defensive end of the floor,” Barbee said. “These guys are connected and we’re communicating better. That’s a big part of defense. It is always a struggle to get the young guys to understand what communication is. It’s two guys communicating something they’re seeing. We’re working on anticipating. We’re working on seeing ahead because if you see ahead, then you are able to communicate what you see.”
LSU has the pieces in place to pose a considerable challenge, especially in the Maravich Center.
Skylar Mays is LSU’s leading scorer returning 16.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists as he competes with UK’s Nick Richards in the SEC Player of the Year race. Guard Javonte Smart is also back for a second season and is averaging 12.5 points per game.
But where LSU really does its damage is inside. LSU forwards Trendon Watford (13.9 points, 7.0 rebounds per game) and Emmitt Williams (13.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per game) are posting near identical numbers and have helped the Tigers to a plus-7.0 average rebounding margin, ranked 17th in the country.
“They’ve got five guys that are starting that are not just averaging just 10 points,” Barbee said. “They’re averaging significant double figures. They’re a fantastic rebounding team on the offensive end of the floor.
“They will shoot it and then they go get it. They shoot the 3. They drive the ball.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.