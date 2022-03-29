The Lady Maroons’ hot streak continued last night when they traveled to Caldwell County and left with a 12-2 win to remain undefeated on the year. That win advanced Madisonville-North Hopkins to 5-0.
Chloe Young put the Lady Maroons on the board in the first, driving in Zoe Davis on a line drive single to left. Brenna Sherman would score Davis in the third inning, extending Madisonville’s lead to 2-0.
In the bottom of the fourth, Caldwell County battled back, tying the game at 2-2, where it would stay until the sixth inning. Then the Lady Maroons would jump back out in front in the six by scoring three runs, and finally close the game out in the seventh inning with seven runs to take a 12-2 win. Stoltz homered in the sixth and Justice went the distance in the seventh.
Mackenzie Stoltz got the win. She entered the game in the fifth inning with the game tied. Stoltz struck out six through three innings, allowing no hits and no runs. Starting pitcher, Paige Patterson, pitched for four innings, allowing two hits, two earned runs and struck out four.
Chloe Young was three-for-four for the Lady Maroons.
1B: Davis (2), Noffsinger (2), Sherman, Young (2), Osborn, Stoltz, Patterson (2), Seargent
2B: Young
HR: Justice, Stoltz
