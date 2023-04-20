The Trigg County Lady Wildcats took two games from the Lady Storm in a double header on Thursday night. with the first games final score 8-0 and the second game with a 4-16 final.

Hopkins County Central 0, Trigg County 8

In the first game Trigg County grabbed a early 1-0 with Lady Storm Emily Ballard in the circle and did not let up. The Lady Wildcats held Central scoreless the whole game while adding another two runs in the third, three in the fourth and two in the fifth to take a 8-0 win.

Emily Ballard took the loss for the Lady Storm , allowing eight runs on ten hits and striking out three over seven innings. The Lady Storm managed just two its in the contest.

2B: A. Blanchard TB: A. Blanchard 2, E. Ballard 1 E: A. McCord 3, B.Marsh 2, A. Blanchard 2, J Harris, A. Johnson, B. Armstrong

Hopkins Central 4, Trigg County 16

In game two, the Lady Wildcats grabbed a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, but the Lady Storm quickly answered back in the bottom half when Alyssa Blanchard hit into a fielders choice to score Amelia Johnson to make it 2-1.

Trigg County stiffled Central’s attempt at a rally in the top of the second, putting up a sizzling 10 runs for a 12-1 lead.

The Lady Storm fought the rest of the way, adding one more in the second and two in the fourth, but couldn’t overcome the Lady Wildcats’ big second inning.

Trigg County swept the night, holding on to grab a 16-4 win.

Brinkley Armstrong took the loss for the Lady Storm, allowing eight hits, 16 runs, over five innings.

TB: J. Harris1, R. Blanford 1 SB: A. Johnson E: C. Knight, B. Armstrong, M. Killough , A. McCord, A. Johnson