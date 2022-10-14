Wednesday night, the North Hopkins Maroons advanced to the Regional Championship game knocking off Hopkinsville 6-0.
Madisonville played Henderson for the title Thursday night, but due to press deadlines, scores are not available.
The Maroons were led by Eli Redpath who had two goals and two assists in the match. Teammate Maverick Peyton finished the night with two goals. Jackson Elkins and Ryerson Brower both had one goal apiece in the win. JJ Brown got credit for three assists, and Sam Dodds would also get credit for one assist for the match.
