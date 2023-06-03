Hopkins County Central was represented by senior Lillie Whitaker-Greer at the 2023 KHSAA 2A Track and Field State Championships in Lexington on Friday. The lone Lady Storm athletes competed in the Girls Shot Put. A throw of 32-6.75 landed her in eighth place, enough to bring home a medal.
The senior qualified for the state meet with a distance of 30-08.00 in the First Region 2A meet at Calloway County High School on May 22.
Her eighth-place finish caps off her high school career and doubles down on a back-to-back state championship meet appearance. She placed fifth last year in the shot put with a throw of 31-9.25.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.