Madisonville North Hopkins is ranked No. 3 for the second consecutive week in the Associated Press Kentucky High School Football Poll for Class 4A teams. The Maroons did receive one first place vote in the rankings and had 146 overall votes. Boyle County and Johnson Central remained ahead of the North in the poll. The 4-0 Maroons will be back in action Friday with a home match up against Ballard Memorial.
Class 4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Boyle Co. (18) 4-0 189 1
2. Johnson Central - 3-0 165 2
3. Madisonville-North Hopkins (1) 4-0 146 3
4. Lex. Catholic - 3-1 134 4
5. Franklin Co. - 4-0 113 7
6. Logan Co. - 4-0 76 8
7. Corbin - 2-2 50 5
8. Harlan Co. - 4-0 45 NR
9. Hopkinsville - 2-2 39 6
10. Lou. Central - 1-3 32 9
Others receiving votes: Wayne Co. 29, Lou. Waggener 14, Anderson Co. 8, Clay Co. 3, Rowan Co. 1, Russell Co. 1.
