The Lady Maroons captured there fourth win in a row Thursday night at home after easily finishing the Lady Trojans (25-10, 25-11, 25-8) for a 3-0 score.
Madisonville-North Hopkins was led by Kendra White with 13 kills. Amya King led in assist with 24 and had 9 service aces, and Arian Gregory led in digs with 16.
Madisonville as a team had 32 kill, two blocks, 28 assist, 36 digs and 22 service aces.
With the win the Lady Maroons are now 8-4 for the season, and are second in the region.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.