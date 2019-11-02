On Television
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, November 2
AUTO RACING
Formula One: The United States Grand Prix, practice session 3, Travis County, Texas- ESPNEWS 12:55 p.m.
Formula One: The United States Grand Prix, qualifying, Travis County, Texas- ESPNEWS 3:55 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: final practice, Fort Worth, Texas- CNBC 5:30 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup: final practice, Fort Worth, Texas- CNBC 6 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The O'Reilly Auto Parts 300, Fort Worth, Texas- NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
BOXING
PBC Fight Night: Prelims, Oxon Hill, Md.- FS2 8 p.m.
Top Rank Main Card: Bercehlt vs. Sosa, Junior Lightweights, Carson, Calif.- ESPN 9:30 p.m.
PBC Fight Night: Castano vs. Omotoso, Super Welterweights, Oxon Hill, Md.- FS1 9:3 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Michigan at Maryland- ABC 11 a.m.
Northern Illinois at Central Michigan- CBSSN 11 a.m.
North Carolina State- ESPN 11 a.m.
Houston at Central Florida- ESPN2 11 a.m.
Buffalo at Eastern Michigan- ESPNU 11 a.m.
Nebraska at Purdue- FOX 11 a.m.
Texas (San Antonio) at Texas A&M- SEC 11 a.m.
Virginia Tech at Notre Dame- NBC 1:30 p.m.
Miami at Florida State- ABC 2:30 p.m.
Rutgers at Illinois- BTN 2:30 p.m.
Georgia vs. Florida, Jacksonville, Fla.- CBS 2:30 p.m.
Army at Air Force- CBSSN 2:30 p.m.
Texas Christian at Oklahoma State ESPN 2:30 p.m.
Arkansas State at Louisiana (Monroe)- ESPNU 2:30 p.m.
Kansas State at Kansas- FS1 2:30 p.m.
Texas (El Paso) at North Texas- NFL 2:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Tulane- ESPN2 3 p.m.
Utah at Washington- FOX 3 p.m.
Mississippi State at Arkansas- SEC 3 p.m.
Cincinnati at East Carolina- CBSSN 6 p.m.
Mississippi at Auburn- ESPN 6 p.m.
Alabama (Birmingham) at Tennessee- ESPNU 6 p.m.
Northwestern at Indiana- FS1 6 p.m.
Southern Methodist at Memphis- ABC 6:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at South Carolina- SEC 6:30 p.m.
Oregon at Southern California- FOX 7 p.m.
BYU at Utah State- ESPN2 9 p.m.
Boise State at San Jose State- CBSSN 9:30 p.m.
New Mexico at Nevada (Reno)- ESPNU 9:30 p.m.
North Carolina A&T at South Carolina State (taped)- ESPNU 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
Penn State at Nebraska- BTN 7:30 p.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, third round, Southampton, Bermuda- GOLF 12:30 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions: The Invesco QQQ Championship, second round, Lake Sherwood, Calif.- GOLF 3:30 p.m.
LPGA Tour: The Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship, third round, Yangmei, Taiwan- GOLF 7 p.m.
PGA Tour: The HSBC Champions, final round, Shanghai- GOLF 9:30 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Breeders' Cup: From Santa Anita, Calif.- NBCSN 2:30 p.m.
Breeders' Cup: From Santa Anita, Calif.- NBC 7 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC 244 Prelims: Undercard bouts, New York- ESPN2 7 p.m
NBA BASKETBALL
Denver at Orlando- NBA 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Portland- NBA 9 p.m.
RUGBY
World Cup 2019: England vs. South Africa, Final, Yokohama, Japan- NBCSN 4 a.m.
World Cup 2019: England vs. South Africa, Final, Yokohama, Japan (taped)- NBC 11 a.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
Premier League: Manchester United at Bournemouth- NBCSN 7:25 a.m
Serie A: Napoli at AS Roma- ESPNEWS 8:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Eintracht Frankfurt- FS1 9:30 a.m.
Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg at Borussia Dortmund- FS2 9:30 a.m.
Premier League: Southampton at Manchester City- NBCSN 9:55 a.m.
Premier League: Wolverhampton at Arsenal- CNBC 10 a.m.
Premier League: Chelsea at Watford- NBCSN 12:25 p.m.
Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at FC Union Berlin- FS1 12:30 p.m.
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Haiti vs. France, Group C, Goiânia, Brazil- FS2 2:50 p.m.
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Netherlands vs. United States, Group D, Goiânia, Brazil- FS2 5:50 p.m.
TENNIS
WTA: The WTA Finals, Doubles Semifinal, Shenzhen, China- TENNIS 3 a.m.
ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters, Finals, & The WTA Finals, Semifinals- TENNIS 5:30 a.m.; 5:30 a.m. (Sunday)
USTA: Men's Pro Circuit Charlottesville & Women's Pro Circuit Tyler, Semifinals- TENNIS 10 a.m.
WTA: The WTA Finals, Doubles Final, Shenzhen, China- TENNIS 3:30 a.m. (Sunday)
Sunday, November 3
AUTO RACING
Formula One: The United States Grand Prix, Travis County, Texas- ABC 12:30 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup: The AAA Texas 500, Fort Worth, Texas- NBCSN 2 p.m.
NHRA Drag Racing: The Nevada Nationals, Las Vegas- FS1 3 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)
Iowa at Michigan- BTN 10 a.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
Michigan at Maryland- ESPNU 2 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
Big Ten Tournament: Purdue vs. Wisconsin, Quarterfinals, Piscataway, N.J.- BTN 12 p.m.
SEC Tournament: Auburn vs. Alabama, First Round, Orange Beach, Ala.- SEC 1 p.m.
SEC Tournament: Mississippi State vs. Mississippi, First Round, Orange Beach, Ala.- SEC 3:30 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
Minnesota at Purdue- ESPN2 12 p.m.
West Virginia at Texas- ESPNU 12 p.m.
Iowa State at Baylor- ESPNU 4 p.m.
FIGURE SKATING
ISU Grand Prix: Internationaux de France, Grenoble, France (taped)- NBC 3 p.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, final round, Southampton, Bermuda- GOLF 11:30 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions: The Invesco QQQ Championship, final round, Lake Sherwood, Calif.- GOLF 2:30 p.m.
LPGA Tour: The Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship, final round, Yangmei, Taiwan- GOLF 7 p.m.
MARATHON
New York City Marathon: From New York- ESPN2 8 a.m.
New York City Marathon: From New York (taped)- ABC 3 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
The Gold Glove Awards- ESPN2 6 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
Houston vs. Jacksonville, London- NFL 8:30 a.m.
Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Miami, Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, Tennessee at Carolina- CBS 12 p.m.
Regional Coverage: Washington at Buffalo, Minnesota at Kansas City, Chicago at Philadelphia- FOX 12 p.m.
Regional Coverage: Detroit at Oakland, Tampa Bay at Seattle- FOX 3:05 p.m.
Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Denver, Green Bay at LA Chargers- CBS 3:25 p.m.
New England at Baltimore- NBC 7:20 p.m.
RUGBY
Premiership: Worcester vs. Exeter (taped)- NBCSN 11 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
Premier League: Leicester City at Crystal Palace- NBCSN 7:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Cologne at Fortuna Düsseldorf- FS1 8:30 a.m.
Premier League: Tottenham at Everton- NBCSN 10:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Schalke at Augsburg- FS2 10:50 a.m.
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Cameroon vs. Spain, Group E, Brasília, Brazil- FS2 1:50 p.m.
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Mexico vs. Solomon Islands, Group F, Goiânia, Brazil- FS2 4:50 p.m.
TENNIS
WTA: The WTA Finals, Doubles Final, Shenzhen, China- TENNIS 3:30 a.m.
ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters, Doubles Finals, & The WTA Finals, Singles Finals- TENNIS 5:30 a.m.
ATP: The Rolex Masters, Singles Finals, Paris- TENNIS 8 a.m.
USTA: Men's Pro Circuit Charlottesville, Singles Final, Charlottesville, Va.- 10 a.m.
USTA: Women's Pro Circuit Tyler, Singles Final, Tyler, Texas- 12 p.m.
Monday, November 4
NBA BASKETBALL
New Orleans at Brooklyn- NBA 6:30 p.m.
Portland at Golden State- NBA 9:30 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
Dallas at NY Giants- ESPN 7:15 p.m.
TENNIS
USTA: Men's Pro Circuit, Early Rounds, Knoxville, Tenn.- TENNIS 9 a.m.
