Local Sports
Wednesday
Baseball
Madisonville Miners vs. Henderson Flash- 7 p.m.
On Television
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, July 24
CYCLING
Tour de France: Stage 17, 128 miles, Pont du Gard to Gap, France- NBCSN 5:30 a.m.
DIVING
FINA World Championships: men's 27m high dive final, South Korea- NBCSN 5 p.m.
GOLF
World Long Drive Tour Golf: The ROC City Rumble, first round, Chili, N.Y.- GOLF 5 p.m.
LPGA Tour Golf: The Evian Championship, first round, France- GOLF 4 a.m. (Thursday)
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.- FS2 12 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
Boston at Tampa Bay OR Philadelphia at Detroit (12 p.m.)- MLB 11 a.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco OR Texas at Seattle (3 p.m.) (joined in progress)- MLB 2:30 p.m.
NY Yankees at Minnesota- ESPN 7 p.m.
LA Angels at LA Dodgers (joined in progress)- MLB 10 p.m.
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
Day 1: From Peru- ESPNU 9 a.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
Club Friendly: Liverpool vs. Sporting Clube de Portugal, New York City, N.Y.- TNT 7 p.m.
SWIMMING
FINA World Championships: From South Korea (taped)- NBCSN 11 a.m.
FINA World Championships: From South Korea (taped)- NBCSN 11 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
Washington at Minnesota- NBA 12 p.m.
