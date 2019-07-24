Local Sports

Wednesday

Baseball

Madisonville Miners vs. Henderson Flash- 7 p.m.

On Television

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, July 24

CYCLING

Tour de France: Stage 17, 128 miles, Pont du Gard to Gap, France- NBCSN 5:30 a.m.

DIVING

FINA World Championships: men's 27m high dive final, South Korea- NBCSN 5 p.m.

GOLF

World Long Drive Tour Golf: The ROC City Rumble, first round, Chili, N.Y.- GOLF 5 p.m.

LPGA Tour Golf: The Evian Championship, first round, France- GOLF 4 a.m. (Thursday)

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.- FS2 12 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

Boston at Tampa Bay OR Philadelphia at Detroit (12 p.m.)- MLB 11 a.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco OR Texas at Seattle (3 p.m.) (joined in progress)- MLB 2:30 p.m.

NY Yankees at Minnesota- ESPN 7 p.m.

LA Angels at LA Dodgers (joined in progress)- MLB 10 p.m.

PAN AMERICAN GAMES

Day 1: From Peru- ESPNU 9 a.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

Club Friendly: Liverpool vs. Sporting Clube de Portugal, New York City, N.Y.- TNT 7 p.m.

SWIMMING

FINA World Championships: From South Korea (taped)- NBCSN 11 a.m.

FINA World Championships: From South Korea (taped)- NBCSN 11 p.m.

WNBA BASKETBALL

Washington at Minnesota- NBA 12 p.m.

