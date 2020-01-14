Local Sports
Boys Basketball
2nd Region All A Classic: Dawson Springs at Lyon County- 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Hopkins County Central at Union County- 7:30 p.m.
On Television
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, January 14
AUTO RACING
Dakar Rally 2020: Stage 9, Wadi Al Dawasir to Haradh, Saudi Arabia (taped)- NBCSN 4:30 p.m.
CHL HOCKEY
Djurgarden Stockholm at Mountfield- NHLN 11 a.m.
Frolunda Indians at Lulea- NHLN 1:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
Nebraska at Ohio State- FS1 5:30 p.m.
Louisville at Pittsburgh- ACCN 6 p.m.
Duke at Clemson- ESPN 6 p.m.
Mississippi at Florida- ESPN2 6 p.m.
Richmond at Davidson- ESPNU 6 p.m.
Louisiana State at Texas A&M- SECN 6 p.m.
Iowa at Northwestern- BTN 7 p.m.
Virginia Commonwealth at Dayton- CBSSN 7 p.m.
DePaul at Villanova- FS1 7:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Wake Forest- ACCN 8 p.m.
Kansas at Oklahoma- ESPN 8 p.m.
Maryland at Wisconsin- ESPN2 8 p.m.
Texas Christian at West Virginia- ESPNU 8 p.m.
Missouri at Mississippi State- SECN 8 p.m.
Wyoming at Nevada (Reno)- CBSSN 9 p.m.
San Diego State at Fresno State- ESPN2 10 p.m.
GOLF
Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, Third Round, Great Exuma, Bahamas- GOLF 1 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
U.S. International Bowl: U.S. vs. The World, Dallas- ESPNU 12 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
Houston at Memphis- NBATV 7 p.m.
Dallas at Golden State- NBATV 9:30 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
Minnesota at Pittsburgh- NBCSN 6 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Auckland-ATP, Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Hobart-WTA, Australian Open Qualifying- TENNIS 2 a.m.
ATP/WTA: Auckland-ATP, Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Hobart-WTA, Australian Open Qualifying- TENNIS 5 a.m.
ATP/WTA: Auckland-ATP, Adelaide-ATP/WTA & Hobart-WTA Early Rounds; Australian Open Qualifying- TENNIS 5 p.m.
ATP/WTA: Auckland-ATP, Adelaide-ATP/WTA & Hobart-WTA Early Rounds; Australian Open Qualifying- TENNIS 2 am. (Wednesday)
ATP/WTA: Auckland-ATP, Adelaide-ATP/WTA & Hobart-WTA Early Rounds; Australian Open Qualifying- TENNIS 5 a.m. (Wednesday)
