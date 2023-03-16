The first win of the season has been elusive for Madisonville-North Hopkins’ baseball team, as the Maroons fell, 7-2, Thursday night to Ohio County at Elmer Kelley Stadium.
Tomar Olvera took the mound for the Maroons to start the game, but only lasted two-thirds of the first inning after allowing one hit, and four runs.
The Maroons went to their Bullpen early and grabbed right hander Evan Lear to come in for relief. The Maroons got out of the first inning trailing 4-0.
Madisonville’s Xzavier Martin got things going offensively in the bottom of the first inning after drawing a walk. Cadence Gibson reached first on the next play after laying down a bunt to advance Martin to second. Cadence Gibson and he would steal third base a few pitches later.
With two outs in the inning, Evan Lear sent a hard ground ball to right field to score Xzavier Martin from third to cut the deficit to 4-1. Cadence Gibson scored from third base off a wild pitch to put the score at 4-2 before Ryder Sandidge lined a shot to shortstop to end the inning.
Ohio County went on to add two more runs in the top of the second inning, and another run in the top of the seventh inning, holding the Maroons scoreless the remainder of the game.
Lear took the loss for the Maroons, lasting 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three runs on four hits, and striking out five.
Lear, Cadence Gibson, Dylan Rodgers AJ Hogart, and Courtland Gibson all collected hits in the game.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.