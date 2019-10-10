Madisonville North Hopkins finished eighth as a team with a score of 718 in the KHSAA Girls' Golf State Tournament at Bowling Green Country Club on Wednesday. Lexington Christian Acadamy won the team championship with a two-day team score of 632.
Kaitlyn Zieba finished her second round with an 87 on Wednesday. She ended up with a two-day total of 168, placing her 39th individually.
"We all played our best," Zieba said. "We left some strokes out there that we could've done better with, but I'm happy with our performance this week."
North senior Rachel Carver led the Lady Maroons with an 86 on day two, eight strokes better than her 94 from Tuesday, giving her a two-day score of 180. She finished 76th individually.
"I showed some weakness yesterday," Carver said. "But today, I really came back and I had a few bad holes and a few bad shots, but that's golf."
The start of play on Wednesday morning was delayed an hour and 15 minutes due to fog on the course. Stella Knight was supposed to be the first Lady Maroon to tee off at 7:45 a.m., but her tee time got pushed back to 9 a.m. Zieba was the last North golfer to tee off at around 9:30 a.m.
"The hour delay was not helpful," Zieba said. "You get in early and warm up and then you have to sit for an hour. It's hard to do and it was hard to stay loose and keep warm."
Despite the delay, and the less than ideal conditions on the course with cold temperatures and frost in the morning, North was able to push through and earn an eighth place finish out of the 11-team field.
"At the beginning of the year, I said that this is going to be my best team ever," head coach Sam Westfall said. "Sure enough, it has been."
Carver dramatically improved from Tuesday.
She got off to a slow start on Wednesday with two bogies on the first couple of holes, but bounced back with three straight pars.
"The first two holes always get me here, especially from yesterday," Carver said. "Once I conquered those two holes, it felt like a breeze. Fourteen was rough on me too, but I got that back. I feel like my putting was not bad. I only three-putted twice today."
Carver was able to record seven pars in her round on Wednesday compared to three pars on Tuesday.
Carver also not only played her final round in the state tournament, but also her final round as a Lady Maroon as North's only senior on the team. After Carver graduates in May, she's planning on attending Western Kentucky University majoring in psychology and play golf for fun.
"I think these girls will improve going into next season," Westfall said. "If they buy into the system and they improve, we'll be back in the state tournament next year and fight for top five in the state."
Individually for the Lady Maroons, Zieba and Carver were joined in scoring by Karra Tucker who shot 182, Kat Weir's 188 and Stella Knight's 221. The top four individual scores for each team make up the team's total score.
