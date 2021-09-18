Hopkins County Central (3-1) came into last night’s homecoming match-up against the Ballard Memorial Bombers looking to claim a big “W” in front of a packed home crowd, and the Storm didn’t disappoint, despite missing a number of players due to COVID-19 quarantine. The home team went up 8-0 in the first three plays of the game, and never let up.

After rushes by Jordan Jackson and Chris Emerson to open the game, Adrian Stringer connected with little brother, Christian, on an 18 yard touchdown pass to draw first blood. The Storm then completed a two-point conversion to go up 8-0 with less than two minutes ran off the clock.

After a quick four and out by the Bombers, Jackson made a 37 yard run touch down run in the first play of the Storm’s second possession. A failed conversion left Central with a 14-0 lead.

Stringer connected with Emerson, Logan Rogers and his younger brother again in the first period to go up 28-0, before the defense picked up a safety to make the score 30-0. Jackson rounded out the first period efforts with a second rushing touchdown to end the period up 37-0.

Emerson and Jackson would each drive in a rushing touchdown in the second period to give the Storm a 49-0 lead headed to the locker room at the half. By the end of the second quarter, the running clock was already in effect, and the teams started the second half by agreeing to finish the game with ten minute quarters and a continuous clock.

Jordan Jackson, who came into the game as the 16th best running back in the state with 334 yards on the season, pounded out 194 yards on the ground with three touchdowns. That was his biggest night of the season so far.

Adrian Stringer, who led all Kentucky 4A quarterbacks with 875 passing yards prior to the game, went just 3-for-8 on the night for 69 yards with two touchdowns. He also added a couple of yards on the ground.

Chris Emerson posted 46 rushing yards with a touchdown, 11 receiving yards with a touchdown and hauled in an interception.

Christian Stringer posted 58 receiving yards on the night with a pair of touchdowns.

The Storm will have next Friday night off. They will then travel to Logan County on Oct. 1 to face the Cougars, who were also 3-1 before last night. Their lone loss being a COVID-19 cancelation on Sept. 3.

Logan County handed Hopkins Central two losses during the 2020 season, including a 50-30 loss in the opening round of the Class 4A 2020 UK Orthopaedics State Football Finals.