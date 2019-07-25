BaseballMadisonville Miners 8, Hoptown Hoppers 7
In a preview of the playoff series between the same two teams starting on Friday, the Miners took this one by the one-run margin of 8-7 on the road against first place Hoptown.
The Miners got off to a fast start, scoring two runs in the top of the first with Michael Sookdeo walking in a run with the bases loaded and Cam Diaz hitting a sacrifice fly.
Madisonville loaded the bases again to start the second inning. Ricky Sisto and Ben Teel got hit by pitches to walk in two runs, Alex Rodriguez hit a sac-fly and Sookdeo added another RBI to his line with a single to make it 6-0 Miners.
Hoptown responded with three runs in the third and two runs in the sixth to make the score 6-5 Madisonville going into the seventh inning.
Teel hit a two-run home run in the top of the eighth to increase the Miners' lead to 8-5, giving Teel a three-RBI game. Hoptown scored one in the eighth and tried to rally in the ninth, but only scored one run in the ninth, giving the Miners the one-run win.
Starting pitcher Ryan White earned his second win of the season, pitching 3.2 innings giving up three runs on six hits, walked four and struck out three.
Tredell Blow earned his first save of the season, pitching three innings giving up two runs on two hits, walked three and recorded two strikeouts.
Mason Libla pitched the middle innings going 2.1 innings and gave up two runs on two hits including a home run and struck out four.
