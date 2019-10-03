Boys Soccer
Madisonville North Hopkins 6, Graves County 1: Logan Rainwater recorded a hat trick for North along with an assist in the 6-1 win on the road in Graves County.Jck Dodds, Dalton Daves and Luke McElroy also scored for North. McElroy, Simen lind, Isaac Parrish and Tyson Braedyn each recorded an assist. Alex Brooks, Niko Perez and Seth Daniel all saw time in goal for North with Daniel giving up the only goal. North extends their winning streak to seven matches as they enter Wednesday with a 14-3-2 record.
University Heights 5, Hopkins County Central 2: The Storm lost their final game of the regular season 5-2 to University Heights at home. Jaxon Greer and Gavin Lear scored for Central and Tim Clevenger recorded an assist. Chase Garrett made 10 saves but allowed five goals, Trevor Weldon came in relief and made two saves. Central finished the regular season with a 4-10-3 record as they will start the 7th District Tournament on Monday.
Girls Soccer
St. Mary 6, Hopkins County Central 2: Central lost their final match of the 2019 season on Tuesday on the road. Katelyn Cavanaugh and Lillie Melton scored for Central and Cavanaught recorded an assist. Kire Peyton made 10 saves in goal, but allowed six goals. Central ended the regular season with a winning record of 13-6-0 as they enter the district tournament starting on Monday. Central also finished second in the 2nd Region standings behind Madisonville North Hopkins.
Volleyball
Henderson County 3, Madisonville North Hopkins 0: North lost in three sets on their home court on Tuesday (25-20, 25-15, 25-20). Natalie Collier recorded nine kills ad Madison McCabe recorded eight kills. Alexis Fliehman had 21 digs in the loss. North enters Wednesday with a 7-5 record.
Caldwell County 3, Hopkins County Central 0: Central couldn't get anything going offensively on Tuesday night as they got swept on their home court. Caldwell easily took the first two sets 25-8 and 25-7. Central fell short in the third set 25-12. Central sports a 5-10 record going into the Quad State Tournament at McCracken County starting on Friday.
