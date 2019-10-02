Local Sports

Thursday

Football

Madisonville North Hopkins at Hopkins County Central- 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Madisonville North Hopkins at Graves County- 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Madisonville North Hopkins at Ownesboro- 5:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Madisonville North Hopkins vs Hopkinsville- 7 p.m.

On Television

(All times Central)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, Oct. 2

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

Minnesota at Iowa- BTN 6 p.m.

Missouri at Louisiana State- ESPNU 6 p.m.

Alabama at Auburn- SEC 7 p.m.

Penn State at Wisconsin- BTN 8 p.m.

Texas at Texas Christian- ESPNU 8 p.m.

GOLF

European Tour Golf: Open de España, first round, Madrid- 5 a.m. (Thursday)

HORSE RACING

Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y.- FS2 12 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

Playoff: Tampa Bay at Oakland, A.L. Wild Card- ESPN 7 p.m.

Playoff: Tampa Bay at Oakland, A.L. Wild Card- ESPN2 7 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

Washington at St. Louis- NBCSN 7 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas- NBCSN 9:30 p.m.

RUGBY

World Cup 2019: France vs. U.S., Pool C, Fukuoka, Japan- NBCSN 2:30 a.m.

World Cup 2019: Ireland vs. Russia, Pool A, Kobe, Japan- NBCSN 5 a.m. (Thursday)

SOCCER (MEN'S)

UEFA Champions League: Borussia Dortmund at Slavia Prague, Group F- TNT 11:55 a.m.

UEFA Champions League: Inter Milan at FC Barcelona, Group F- TNT 2 p.m.

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Early Rounds- TENNIS 5 a.m.

ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Early Rounds- TENNIS 9 p.m.

ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Early Rounds- TENNIS 5 a.m. (Thursday)

TRACK AND FIELD

IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 6, Doha Qatar- NBCSN 8:30 a.m.

