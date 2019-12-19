The Madisonville North Hopkins High School swim team keeps racking up the wins in the pool.
This week alone, the Maroons have already picked up two victories when they won the Murray Invitational Saturday and backed it up winning a road three-team meet Tuesday against Hopkinsville and Christian County.
The Maroons have yet to lose this season.
On Saturday, the Maroons beat host Murray 193 to 180, while Henry County came in third with 110 points.
North placed in the top three of every race except two while coming home with five wins in the seven-team event.
"If you will remember, when Murray came to Madisonville to swim us a few weeks ago, the Maroons won by 11 points. We won this time by 13 points. Out of the total number of points scored, that margin of victory is very slim," said North's head coach Kent Waide. "Murray has some good athletes on their team, and they are working hard to unseat Madisonville as the regional champs."
The big win came in the girls' 200-yard free relay with a time of 1:51.5.
On the boys' side, Colton Bunch won the 200 IM with a time of 2:17.7, Keaton Bundren swam a 53.6 to take the 100 yards free, Dustin Melton won the 500 yards free -- posting a time of 5:36.16, while Hannah Petitt won the girls 100-yard breast to roundup the Maroons individual wins.
"Our athletes swam hard and did well in getting the victory. Our girls 200 freestyle relay was a turning point for the team in the meet," said Waide. "Murray's relay was seeded ahead of ours going into the race and our girls won the event, turning the tables on them while creating a big point swing in our favor."
North followed up the win by picking up a comfortable victory Tuesday night.
The Maroons added up a total of 183 points while Hopkinsville had 118 and Christian County finished with 24.
The North boys won their side of the matches by 62 points while the girls' side edged out Hopkisnville by three points.
"Our athletes swam well," said Waide. "They continue to get tested, improve, and find ways to win. We will train over the next three weeks and then focus on the January meets leading up to the regional championship."
North finished the event winning 14 of the 24 races -- including three relays. The boys won both the 200 and the 400-yard relay, while the girls took the 400-yard relay in their division.
