Basketball season is here with college and pro seasons already under way, and the high school season set to tip off in a few weeks.
Former players who used to play in the local gyms around the county have now taken their talents to bigger stages and brighter lights.
Jaireon Eaves, a North alum who is currently a senior at Murray State, transferred from John A. Logan College before his junior year. He scored 16.1 points per game and averaged 4.7 rebounds as a sophomore. In his first season for the Racers, he hit double digits three times, including a season-high of 13 points against Tennessee State. He also helped MSU advance to the OVC semifinals last year.
So far this season in two games against Southern University and the University of Tennessee, Eaves has played 55 minutes, averaging nine points per game. He tied his Murray State career high in points in last night's game at Tennessee with 13 in the Racers' 82-63 loss to the Volunteers.
Brescia University in Owensboro has four Hopkins County players on their men's basketball team this season. Cade Cunningham and Christian Fields are two freshmen this year who graduated from North who will continue their basketball careers together. Cade joins his brother Noah Cunningham, who's a junior this year. Also in Brescia's junior class is Central alum Damontae Barnhill.
The Bearcats are off to a rocky start, going 1-4 through five games. Brescia's lone win came in the season opener at Crowley's Ridge College 86-63 where Noah Cunningham and Barnhill each recorded nine points.
Molly Stone, a former Lady Maroon who's currently playing for Lindsey Wilson University, hasn't seen any playing time yet as a junior, but she remains on the active roster for the Lady Blue Raiders. Last year as a sophomore, Stone played in 33 games including 10 games in the starting lineup. She averaged 2.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per contest last season.
If you know of other current college basketball players who played for North, Central or Dawson Springs, contact The Messenger sports writers at 270-824-3272 ext. 1065 or 270-824-3226 ext. 1067.
