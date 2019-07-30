The Madisonville Miners' season came to an end over the weekend thanks to a 2-0 Hoptown series sweep in the best-of-three game format by top seeded Hoppers in opening round action of the Ohio Valley League Playoffs.
The Miners opened up game one scoring four runs in the top of the first, but the good times didn't last long. From there, the Hoppers outscored Madisonville 30-6 to advance to the second round, coming back to win 13-7 Friday and dismantling the Miners 17-4 in Madisonville on Saturday.
The loss brought to an end the long journey of summer baseball for the Miners. The group of strangers that came together a couple of months ago, quickly grew close relationships over the constant hours of baseball.
"When it comes to the end of the season, it's always tough. You grow an affection and an affinity to these kids," said Miners head coach Joe Martinez. "It just tough, everyone from the coaching staff to the guys got close. It's not just losing tonight, but it's all ending. It's tough on everybody."
Throughout the series, Madisonville showed their fighting spirit despite being ultimately overpowered by the Hoppers. Despite trailing 16-0 on Saturday, the Miners managed to push across four late runs for the faithful home crowd.
"They've been fighting back all year long," said Martinez. "That's one thing I'm going to take away from this team is character."
The Miners finish the season with a 13-28 record, which was last in the West Division, but Martinez believes they were a better unit than their record indicates.
"Our record is not indicative of what our guys were," he said. " Again, if we don't lose 10 pitchers, if we don't do that and lose just five or six we would've been able to make a lot more noise."
The injury bug stung the Miners' pitching staff this summer, and coach Martinez never found the right solution to weather the storm.
"It's just tough to recover from losing 10 pitchers throughout the summer," he said. "It is what it is. Injuries are always part of the game, but when you lose 10 pitchers, that's when you lose one-run games and blow leads."
The pitching struggles were put on full display for the playoff series.
In game one, Eddie Rives allowed 7 runs off five hits in three innings of action, while Griffin Lape let in another three in two innings of work and Weining lasted one and two third innings, allowing two more.
With the lack of depth in the bullpen, Martinez had few options to stop the bleeding and often was forced to let his pitchers stay in the gamer longer than he would have otherwise.
In game two, the pitching struggles continued. Starter Ryan Pierce allowed six runs on six hits in two innings pitched, Zack Toth got hammered for seven runs on 10 hits and Ryan White was tagged for another run before the mercy rule was implemented.
"That's why I give these guys a lot of credit," said Martinez " The pitching staff was thin all year, but these guys continued grinding it out and working hard."
Most of the team now returns to their college squads as they begin to prepare for the new school year.
"These guys really cared," said Martinez. "It was potentially the last day, and they were here early tacking batting practice -- just grinding."
Despite the early playoff exit, Martinez believes everyone involved gained a lot from the experience.
"The organization has been great to us. Everyone got along very well, and even with the defeats it was a good time," he said. "At the end of the day, we had a great group of young men, and it's sad I won't get to coach them again."
The Miners will be back next summer with a whole new team, but it doesn't mean this will be the last time you hear these players names.
"Everyone took something from this experience, and this summer made everyone better on and off the field," said Martinez. "We had a talented group here, and don't be surprise if you see some of their names popping up around the different leagues."
