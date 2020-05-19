To say the least, it has been an unusual spring and graduation week for our local seniors.
Because of the social distance requirements and public meeting restrictions the class of 2020 has had their graduation activities predominantly online and their in person graduation postponed to a later date.
The lack of spring sports has also meant many senior athletes didn’t get the recognition that they deserved. However for local athletes, like their fellow senior classmates, it means they are moving on to the next stage of life which may or may not include being part of an organized athletic team.
All of our seniors deserve more recognition than we as a community can give them but I thought it would be interesting this week to look at what some of our senior athletes will be doing after graduation.
Groves and HCCHS Archery
If you look at the senior class and look at someone who dominated their sport the person I would encourage you to look at was Lauren Groves of the Hopkins Central girls’ archery team. You usually measure an archer’s success on whether they finished in the top five in a meet. Groves did better than that as she finished her career winning 14 consecutive archery meets.
Groves also won the high school regional in the archery in NASP but was deprived of the chance to compete in the girls KHSAA state championship. Her fellow seniors, Kolbi Alsbrooks, Mallory Rogers and Savannah Scott were the nucleus of what coach Joe Beth Appleby called “a potential state champion.”
The KHSAA has now started having a separate boys and girls division and Groves was poised to be an individual state champ and the team had a similar chance.
Appleby noted, “It was such a shame to not see what they would have achieved.”
Groves will not be pursuing competitive archery at the collegiate level as she has made one of those decisions that many athletes have to decide after their high school career.
Groves will pursue a degree in elementary education at Murray State University. She was the class salutatorian and plans on being a teacher and future archery coach.
Maroon basketball players committing to college sports
I previously mentioned Kenny White and K’suan Casey being a rare Division I basketball combination on the Madisonville North Hopkins boys’ team. However, the team is more than just those two players.
Deljuan Johnson has committed to play basketball at Wallace State in Alabama and Keshawn Stone will be playing basketball at Campbellsville.
Three of these basketball players were also standouts on the football field as Marquise Parker and Hayden Reynolds will play football at Campbellsville and Jordan Vaughn will be playing football at Thomas Moore University.
Two other senior members of this historic basketball team will go on to pursue their career goals as Tyler Baldwin will enter into an engineering program at the University of Kentucky and Caleb Craig will pursue his dream of becoming an electrician.
Peyton twins will play at Brescia
Twin athletes Courtney Peyton and Lindsey Peyton, who were All-District and All-Region performers at Madisonville North Hopkins in basketball and softball, will likewise be teaming up together in college.
Both athletes will be taking their talents to Owensboro, Kentucky where they will try to become a rare combination of a two sport athlete in college as they both will be playing basketball and softball for Brescia University.
Almon and Miller go in career directions
One of the best stories to come out of this sports season has been the story of Sam Almon and John Miller. Miller has lived in the home the last two years with Almon and his parents Ben and Missy Almon of White Plains.
However, now after graduating from high school the pair will be going in different career directions. Both of these guys were pillars of the Hopkins Central Storm basketball team this season and Almon was also a cross country runner during his career. We often think of athletes going on to play collegiately but we forget sometimes that many good athletes decide to pursue their career dreams.
Almon is going to pursue his career in welding and will be attending Bluegrass Community and Technical College in Lexington.
Miller, likewise was a two sport athlete as he played football for most of his career along with basketball. He is pursuing a career that is often overlooked by sportswriters this time of year. Miller will be pursuing a career in the United States Army and will be in the service of his country now that his Storm athletic days are behind him.
McClure returns to soccer
Not all the news on the sports scene came from our graduating seniors this spring. Former Madisonville North Hopkins All District and All Regional soccer player Will McClure has decided to transfer from the University of Evansville to Kentucky Wesleyan College and to play competitive soccer for the Panthers.
McClure added, “I haven’t stopped playing since I was two years old. I miss the fields being open and the complexes being unlocked due to the circumstances. I’m eager to begin a new chapter in my life.”
Mr. Cartwright is a local attorney and contributing sports columnist. Email: kcartwright@feptc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.