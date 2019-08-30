Local Sports
Friday
Football
Hopkins County Central vs. Union County 7 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins at Marshall County 7 p.m.
On Television
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, August 30
AUTO RACING
Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, practice session 1, Stavelot, Belgium - ESPN2 3:55 a.m.
Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, practice session 2, Stavelot, Belgium - ESPN2 7:55 a.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: practice, Darlington, S.C. - NBCSN 12 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Darlington, S.C. - NBCSN 1 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: final practice, Darlington, S.C. - NBCSN 2 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: final practice, Darlington, S.C. - NBCSN 3 p.m.
Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, practice session 3, Stavelot, Belgium - ESPN2 4:55 a.m. (Saturday)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Rice at Army - CBSSN 5 p.m.
Massachusetts at Rutgers - BTN 6 p.m.
Wisconsin at South Florida - ESPN 6 p.m.
Tulsa at Michigan State - FS1 6 p.m.
Purdue at Nevada - CBSSN 8:30 p.m.
Colorado State vs. Colorado, Denver - ESPN 9 p.m.
Oklahoma State at Oregon State - FS1 9:30 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
Illinois at Tennessee - SEC 7 p.m.
GOLF
European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, second round, Valais, Switzerland - GOLF 4:30 a.m.
European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, second round, Valais, Switzerland - GOLF 8:30 a.m.
Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Korn Ferry Tour Championship, first round, Newburgh, Indiana - GOLF 12 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions Golf: Shaw Charity Classic, first round, Calgary, Alberta - GOLF 3 p.m.
LPGA Tour Golf: Portland Classic, second round, Portland, Ore. - GOLF 5:30 p.m.
European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, third round, Valais, Switzerland - GOLF 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
St. Joseph (Pa.) at Marietta (Ga.) - ESPNU 7 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y. - FS2 3:30 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night Prelims: MMA undercard bouts, Shenzehn, China - ESPN 2 a.m. (Saturday)
MLB BASEBALL
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs - MLB 1 p.m.
Oakland at NY Yankees OR Cleveland at Tampa Bay - MLB 6 p.m.
ROWING
FISA World Championship: Day 6, semifinals and finals, Ottensheim, Austria (taped) - NBCSN 11 p.m. (Friday)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at Borussia Mönchengladbach - FS2 1:30 p.m.
TENNIS
U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y. - ESPN 11 a.m.
U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y. - ESPN2 5 p.m.
U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y. - ESPN2 6 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
Connecticut at New York - NBA 6:30 p.m.
