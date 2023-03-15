Kentucky needs to win six consecutive games to capture the 2023 NCAA Tournament championship.

Problem is, they’ve not won more than four in a row at any point this season on the way to a 21-11 record and a No. 6 seed ahead of Friday’s game against 11-seed Providence.

“I will tell you that we have played well when everybody said, ‘They’re done. Stick a fork in them,’ ” UK coach John Calipari said. “This is a team that if we’re focused and we’re gritty, and we’re prepared physically and in the mindset we need to be in ... .”

In late November, UK won four straight games by beating North Florida, Bellarmine, Michigan and Yale before losing to UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic in New York.

In January, Kentucky defeated Tennessee, Georgia, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt before falling to Kansas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

In February, after two straight losses, UK again won four in a row — Mississippi State, Tennessee, Florida and Auburn. It was Kentucky’s most impressive play to date, and perhaps a sign the team was peaking, but then came a home court loss to Vanderbilt.

UK enters NCAA play having lost two of its last three games.

“The inconsistency is what’s gotten us,” Calipari said. “Being a little bit beat up and all that stuff is effecting us, but we’ve overcome that. I just would like to have a full team going into this thing.”

For Calipari, consistent play is a mental state.

“Most of it has been going from total focus, locked in, aggressive play to not being that way,” he said. “Now all of a sudden, another team, you give them a chance and they come back and beat you. Guys make seven 3s who hadn’t made it all year. Another guy banks one in as the shot clock expires. That kind of stuff does happen if you’re not locked in ready to get after somebody.”

That is reflected in the statistics.

During the first four-game win streak in November, UK shot 44% from the field, 40% from 3 and 69% from the foul line. In the loss to UCLA that snapped the streak, the numbers dipped to 33, 29 and 38%. Yes, it was 6-of-21 on 3-pointers and 5-of-13 from the foul line.

In January, the four-game win streak was doomed by Kentucky shooting just 15% from the 3-point line against Kansas.

In February, UK shot 50% from the field, 39% from beyond the arc and 74% from the foul line to once again win four in a row. That run ended when the Cats shot 24% from 3 and 55% from the charity stripe in a home loss to Vanderbilt.

Inconsistency has plagued UK despite this being one of the oldest teams in Calipari’s 14 seasons.

“They haven’t been there. This is all new to them,” Calipari said. “Got a lot of guys that this is the first time they’re being in a position where, ‘All right, one of you has got to step up.’ Last game, not only do we miss the free throws, no one stepped up. Somebody go make three straight baskets. We missed five straight shots. So that’s important.”

Calipari tried to build a fresh base heading into the NCAA Tournament.

“There’s excitement, you can tell,” he said. “Everybody’s juiced. Everybody’s 0-0 and all these records mean nothing. You take care of what’s in front of you. You stay in the moment.

“I sent them a text today of why we’re capable of doing this and I went through every player, and what they add and what they’ve been able to do,” Calipari added. “All that we’ve been through. There have been personal attacks. Vicious, some of the stuff. They went through a ton, so who’s more prepared for us than us going through the toughness, the mental toughness that you need to overcome some of the stuff.”

Kentucky has been at its best when coming off a loss. It’s when the mental focus is sharpest.

“If we’re in the right mindset and we’re ready to go,” Calipari said, “I’m coaching a team I want to coach.”