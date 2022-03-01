History was on Madisonville’s side last night in the 2nd Region boys opener, but Union County wasn’t ready to accept that, taking the 7th District champs into overtime to decide the outcome. Although the Maroons emerged victorious, they had to fight the Braves for each and every point.

The last time Union County beat Madisonville-North Hopkins at boys basketball, most of the players on either team weren’t even born yet. That game was a one point, 65-64 victory more than 15 years ago on Feb. 17, 2005. Since the KHSAA Scoreboard began tracking records in 1997, Madisonville hold a 19-4 lead in the series, including a game earlier this year where the Maroons handed the Braves a 74-61 loss.

The Braves shocked the Maroons right out of the box, opening the game by winning the opening tip-off and jumping out to a 15-5 lead by the mid-point of the quarter. But Madisonville battled back, closing the gap in the closing minutes, pulling within five thanks to a buzzer beating three by Lajuan McAdoo to make it 21-16.

McAdoo scored again to open the second half, then a basket by the Braves, answered by a couple from senior Kale Gaither tied it up at 23-23 with 5:00 on the clock. With 3:30 left in the half, Destin Cheirs would grab an offensive rebound and get the put back to give the Maroons their first lead at 25-23. Madisonville would then hit their stride, stretching it out on a 10-4 run to take an eight point lead before settling in to outscore the Braves 23-11 in the period. After trailing in the first, they headed to the locker room up 39-32.

Gaither collected 15 points in the first half, while McAdoo put up 11.

Union County went on a 9-2 run to open the third quarter, pulling even with Madisonville at the 6:23 mark, but a three by Gaither put the Maroons back on top. Union County would tie it up at 48-48 with its next possession, and it would stay that way the final minutes of the game when the Braves would go up by two. A free throw would put the Maroons within one, and a layup would put them up by one as the clock wound down. Then a buzzer beating three point shot from the half court line by Gaither gave Madisonville a 54-50 lead headed into the final eight minutes.

Union County opened the final quarter with an explosive 12-2 run that gave them a 62-56 lead with just under five minutes left in regulation. The Maroons chipped away at the Braves lead, pulling even at 64-64 with 1:45 left in regulation. Union County would score with 0:27 left on the clock to take a 68-66 lead, leaving Madisonville just enough time for one last trip down the court. Head coach Jon Newton would call a timeout with 5.7 seconds left, drawing up one final play for his team.

Fraizer inbounded the ball to Gaither who drove the lane, drawing the bulk of the Union County defense, allowing him to pass it off to Zach Tow who was wife open to lay in the tying layup as regulation expired.

Gaither put the Maroons ahead in overtime, sinking a pair of from the charity stripe, then McAdoo nailed another three to give Madisonville a five point edge. But the Braves weren’t done, pulling to within two with under a minute left in the period.

Madisonville held on to take a 81-75 victory, advancing to the regional semifinals on Thursday night in Hopkinsville at 6:30 p.m.

Gaither led all players, scoring 35 in his final game on Don Parson Court.

Mad. 16-23-15-14-13 - 81

UC 21-11-18-18-7-- 75

Scoring: Gaither 35, McAdoo 15, Tow 11, Gaines 9, Cheirs 5, Fraizer 2, Rodgers 2, Fraizer 2

Threes: McAdoo 3, Gaither 2