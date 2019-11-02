North's Hightower eyes school records, leads state in rushing

North senior running back Jeriah Hightower came into Friday night's game leading the state in rushing yards for the season with 2,041, and with his 179-yard performance in Friday night's 53-50 loss to Mayfield, the legend only grows.
For his career, Hightower has a total of 5,562 yards. North's all-time leading rusher, Sonny Collins, had and unimaginable 6,200 yards for his high school career with the Maroons in the 70's.
Collins went on to play for the University of Kentucky, holding that program's record in rushing yards with 3,835 yards when he graduated in 1975. Benny Snell broke the record last season. After playing for UK, Collins played for the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL.
For his career, Hightower scored 61 touchdowns including three on Friday night against Mayfield.
