Hopkins County Central finished the 2019 season 0-10 with a 55-13 loss to Hopkinsville at home. Friday night was senior night for Central as 17 seniors dressed for their final football game for the Storm.
Central struggled offensively as Central quarterback Adrian Stringer was under pressure throughout the game, making it difficult for him to throw passes to his receivers.
"We always push through and we got a few scores at the end," Stringer said after the game. "That's the one thing we've done this year, we've never stop fighting."
Central received the ball for the first possession of the game. Prior to Central's first snap, seniors Dreyton Grimes and Donovan Harris lined up and an official timeout was called so they could walk off the field for the last time. Grimes has had ankle problems all season long and Harris went down with a broken leg earlier this season.
"I hate seeing kids who work so hard and not be able to finish their senior year playing football," Central head coach Stephen Wood said. "We wanted to do something to recognize Grimes and Harris to start the game."
The first snap of the game was a high one for Stringer as it went over his head and he dove on top of it inside Central's 10-yard line. Central got pushed back even further when they tried to run the ball with senior Blasin Moore, but he was taken down behind the line of scrimmage. Another failed running
See Central/Page B2
play on third down resulted in a three and out for Central's first drive.
Hoptown didn't take long to score as they found the endzone on their first offensive play of the game with 9:48 to go in the first quarter. The Tigers had trouble with the snap on the two-point conversion, but they were able to score, giving them an 8-0 lead after one play on offense.
Central's early offensive woes continued as Stringer fumbled the snap on second down and one after drawing a couple of offside penalties on Hoptown. The Tigers jumped on the ball and had a first down on Central's 33 for their second drive of the game.
After Hoptown scored another TD with 7:17 in the first quarter, Central touched the kickoff and Hopkinsville jumped right on top of it deep in Storm territory. All the Tigers needed was one play to find the endzone for the second time in 10 seconds to extend their lead to 22-0 with 7:08 remaining in the quarter.
Stringer's line didn't do a good job of protecting him as he got sacked twice in Central's next drive, forcing senior punter Chase Garrett to kick it on fourth and long. Garrett got hit during the punt giving the Storm offense a second chance on the roughing the punter penalty on Hoptown.
Central decided to go for it on fourth down at their 44-yard line, Stringer found Moore who was able to get to the Hoptown nine-yard line before he was taken down, giving the Storm a first and goal situation with 2:30 on the clock in the first.
Jaxon Winn almost hauled it in in the back of the endzone for a Storm touchdown, but he dropped it for an incomplete pass. The next play, Stringer's pass was deflected and Hoptown intercepted it at the one-yard line.
Hoptown went 82 yards on a third and 11 play to score. They led 29-0 going into the second quarter.
An intentional grounding penalty on the Tigers brought them back over 20 yards away from the line of scrimmage. They decided to go for it on fourth and long and the Storm was able to get the ball on downs.
After a three and out and a perfect spiral punt down the field by Garrett, Hopkinsville was able to start the running clock with a successful scoring drive, giving them a 36-0 lead over Central. The Tigers tried to get one more score before halftime, but Central was able to prevent any further damage going into the half.
Hoptown managed to get two scores in the third quarter, including a touchdown right as time expired. Central blocked the PAT on the Tigers' second touchdown of the quarter, but Hoptown entered the final 12 minutes with a 49-0 lead.
Senior Colin Rodgers got the Storm inside the Hoptown five-yard line with a diving catch while Stringer was under pressure around midfield. Stringer found Rodgers in the endzone on first down and Garrett's kick was good to put Central on the scoreboard 49-7 with 6:00 remaining in regulation.
"I caught it and I closed my eyes in the endzone," Rodgers said. "Just knowing that it'll be my last high school touchdown, it felt really good. I missed half the season this year and I just gave it everything that I have in the last half of the season."
Central recovered a fumble at Hoptown's 27 with 3:00 on the clock. Moore beat the double coverage to catch Stringer's pass at the one and ran into the endzone for another TD. Central's extra point attempt was no good, making the score 49-13 Tigers with the clock winding down to the final minute of the game.
Hopkinsville put the final nail in the coffin returning Garrett's kickoff 77 yards for a touchdown as time expired making the final score 55-13 Hoptown.
Hopkinsville improved their record to 6-3 going into the final week of the regular season while Central takes their bye week with a final 2019 record of 0-10.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.