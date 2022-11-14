Monday Night in Nortonville James Madison Middle stunned South Hopkins 48-30.

James Madison 8th grade team took control of the game right out of the gate and by halftime the Patriots led the Wildcats 23-15. Coming out of halftime the Patriots picked up where they left off and had a 13 point lead going into the fourth quarter. James Madison didn’t let of the gas in the fourth quarter adding 10 more points for a final score 48-30.

The Patriots where led by Dominic Blanford with 20 points, Miles Adler and Caleb Tagg both had eight points and Spencer Munchback had seven points for James Madison, Darrin Burt had two points and Jake Witherspoon finished with two points in the win.

N. Bruce led the Wildcats with 15 points and D. Butcher had nine point, A.Blades finished with two points and C. Harrodson finished with four points for the Wildcats.

In 7th grade ball, the Wildcats pulled off a narrow 36-34 win over the Patriots. Bruce once again led the SHMS scoring effort with 19, while Ellis Green led JMMS with 12.

While the boys were in action on the south end of the county, the girls met in Madisonville at James Madison Middle School, with the Patriots defeating the Wildcats in sixth, seventh and eighth grade games. Macy Wright led the JMMS efforts in 8th grade ball, scoring 11 points to lead her Patriots to a 32-23 victory. Lilly Coffman and Niyla Liles each had five points, while Chloe Baker had three. BriNiyah Dulin, Taylor Barber and Addie Cook each scored a pair.

Kenzley Harrison led the Wildcats with 12 points, including six from the charity stripe. Macy Cotton had five, with Tori Crick and Chloe Stanley each scoring two and Josie Howard and Braylee March putting up one each.

In the 7th grade game, the Patriots down the Wildcats 33-23. Lilly Coffman led JMMS with 12, while BriNiyah Dulin scored 10. Chloe Baker (6) and Sadie Kirk (5) also scored in the game. For SHMS, four members of their squad got on the board, led by Josie Howard with eight points. Riley Richardson scored seven, while Ryleigh Sailling scored seven and Jaycee Peterson had two.

Coming up later this week:

Nov. 17

Browning Springs boys at JMMS 5 p.m.

JMMS girls at Browning Springs 5 p.m.

Webster County girls at South Hopkins 5:30 p.m.

South Hopkins Boys at Webster County 5:30 p.m.