Reynolds helping Maroons win games through hard work

The Madisonville North Hopkins High School football team is heading to face Johnson Central this weekend with a spot in the Class 4A 2019 KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl on the line.
Leading the Maroons will be quarterback and ultimate teammate, Hayden Reynolds.
Reynolds has passed for 2,897 yards in his career so far and has been a part of the senior class that is two wins away from taking the state title.
He is currently in the middle of a breakout season passing for 1,948 yards with 26 touchdowns, while commanding North to an 11-2 record after being benched four games into last season.
"Hayden has done a great job, and he has really come on as of late throwing the football and running the football," said North head coach Jay Burgett about his quarterback. "He is just doing the things the team needs him to do to win football games."
Reynolds was the starting quarterback his sophomore season, leading North to a 7-5 record and carried over his role to start last year but it wouldn't last long. After losing 28-14 to Union County in the fourth game of the season, the Maroons pulled the plug on him as a starter and it sparked an eight-game winning streak that ended in a 12-10 loss to Franklin-Simpson in the regional final.
Reynolds regained his spot to start this year, and he has shown dramatic growth this season. While other players would have lost their motivation from being benched, Reynolds showed strength rebounding this season leading the Maroons to their first regional title since 1971.
"Just toughness, determination, ability to overcome adversity, grit. That young man possesses all of that," said Burgett. "It's a true testament of him as a young man, not only of him as a football player, but also the way he was raised. He has stepped up doing the things he has this year, putting us in a position to win football games."
Jeriah Hightower has gotten a lot of the headlines as he leads the state in rushing with 2,817 yards for the season and 33 touchdowns. But Reynolds has added stability and has helped to keep the defenses honest when facing the Maroons.
Reynolds has 26 passing touchdowns and six rushing scores. If he exceeds 52 passing yards Friday, it will be the first year North has a passer and a rusher reach 2,000 yards in one season.
The process of stepping back into the starting role has come with great success, but Reynolds only sees his turnaround possible because of the support of his team.
"If it wasn't for my teammates, I don't know what would've happened," he said. "They all had my back when I came back in. They just believed in me, and I'm thankful for that. I never really lost my groove, I just came back and they had my back."
Reynolds did some of the obvious things to get back to his position. He did the normal workouts and lifting, but most importantly he decided to study the film and get closer to his receivers.
"I just watched a lot of film and focused on the game," said Reynolds "Just got with the receivers and focused on the routes and where I need to throw to the ball and knowing when they're going to break on their run. Just studying really."
The results have shown on the field. This year, the Maroons passing offense has improved by more than a 1,000 yards, with six different receivers catching a touchdown pass to support Hightower's efforts.
The Maroons' season has already been a historic one, but Reynolds is ready to make it even better.
"We are just focused up. We are having a great week of practice," he said. "Hopefully, we get the job done, and we move on to Lexington."
