Maroons open season with 69-61 victory
Kenny White broke the 1,000-point mark for his high school career in Madisonville North Hopkins' 69-61 win over Bowling Green Tuesday night.
White scored 25 points in the win for the Maroons, while Ksuan Casey added 23 for the defending second region champs in the season opener.
The Maroons got off to a slow start and trailed 17-11 at the end of the first quarter.
With both teams battling for possession in the early minutes of the second quarter, North called a timeout down by three 19-16.
After the Purples drained a 3-point basket, Ksuan Casey was able to get the and-one while driving to the basket to put the Maroons back to within three 22-19, making Bowling Green to call a timeout.
Deljuan Johnson drained a three-pointer to tie up the contest 22-22 with less than four minutes until halftime, which brought some life to the North crowd.
The Maroons went on a 6-0 run before Bowling Green called another timeout to make the score 30-22 with less than a minute until the half. During that run, White recorded his 1,000th point as a Maroon.
North went into halftime with a 31-25 lead. Casey led the Maroons offensively with 15 points in the first half.
White also had double digits at halftime with 12 points. North also showed more discipline in the first half with the Maroons committing four team fouls to Bowling Green's nine team fouls.
The Maroons tacked on five points to start the second
Page B2
maroons
half, punctuated with a dunk by White forcing the Purples to call a timeout down 36-25.
The home crowd was getting hyped for their Maroons as North built a 51-38 lead. The Purples went on a 4-0 run of their own with a huge dunk before North took a timeout with their lead cut to nine points.
North went into the fourth quarter with a 53-44 lead over Bowling Green.
Bowling Green started the fourth with a 8-2 run to close the gap to three points.
With the score at 60-56 North, the Bowling Green coach was given a warning for stepping onto the court. North then went on a 7-3 run to go up 67-59, making the Purples take another timeout with less than two minutes remaining.
North would come away with the win 69-61 in the season opener.
The Maroons will travel to Marshall County Friday night for the Marshall County Hoopfest.
