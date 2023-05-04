For the second time this week, the Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons beat the Dawson Springs Panthers on Thursday night, this time shutting them out 12-0.
Although the game was scored as a home game for the Panthers, it was held at Elmer Kelley Stadium in Madisonville due to Riverside Park being unplayable, as it has been most of the season.
Xzavier Martin nailed a triple to right field to score the Maroons first run in their opening at bat and after a Panther error in right field Martin found his way to home plate to give the Maroons a 2-0 lead to start the game. Two batters later another error by the Panthers cost them another run to score courtesy runner Gabriel Ellis from third to give the Maroons a 3-0 lead. Ryder Sandidge made his way around the bases to manage to score after another error at third for the Panthers to stretch the Maroons lead out to 4-0. Lane Faulk hit a ground ball one batter later and reached on another panther error and Maroon Erric Farmer scored to make it 5-0 to start the game for the Maroons.
The Maroons added six more runs in the top of the third off the bats of AJ Hogart, Erric Farmer, Tanner Bess, and Xzavier Martin to make it 11-0. In the fifth they added a run off the bat of Aiden Arp to score Xzavier Martin to push the lead to 12-0. Madisonville held the Panthers scoreless in the bottom of the fifth to seal the 12-0 win via run rule.
Maroons Lane Faulk and Xzavier Martin combined for a no-hitter for the Maroons with Faulk collecting the win allowing zero hits, zero runs, four walks and striking out six over three innings. Madisonville’s Xzavier Martin came in out of the bullpen for relief allowing zero hits, zero runs. and striking out five.
Ashton Rawlins took the loss for the Panthers, allowing eight hits for nine runs, walking three, with two strikeouts over 2 on one-third innings. Easton Bourland came out of the bullpen in relief.
2B: A. Arp 3B: X. Martin TB: X. Martin 4, A. Arp 2, E. Farmer 2, C. Gibson 2, M. Yates 1, R. Sandidge 1, T. Bess 1, T. Leonard 1 HBP: L. Faulk, X. Martin SB: T. Bess 2, R. Sandidge, C. Gibson, G. Ellis, X. Martin, T. Leonard CS: C. Gibson, A. Hogart, A. Arp E: X. Martin
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.