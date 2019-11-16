We have a tremendous amount of local Western Kentucky University alumni. We also have a lot of WKU basketball and football fans who may or may not be alumni.
What I did not know originally is we have a recent inductee into the WKU Athletic Hall of Fame. Our own Johnny Bushong was inducted into the WKU Athletic Hall of Fame this past October.
Bushong is not a native of Hopkins County, but grew up in Monroe County and played football for the Tompkinsville High School Bears.
By the time he graduated high school in 1971, not only did he make All-State but he was also a high school All-American defensive end.
Bushong had an older brother who was playing at the University of Kentucky. Everyone in that era thought he was a future Kentucky Wildcat in 1970-71.
Bushong noted recently, "The assistant coach recruiting for UK had told head coach John Ray that he had been to Tompkinsville six times to see me. The truth is, he had talked to me once by phone. Meanwhile WKU coach Jimmy Feix spent a tremendous amount of time and interest recruiting me."
Bushong concluded, "At the end of the day I committed to WKU. Coach John Ray called my Dad and wanted to know what was going on and offered me a scholarship to UK but it was too late as I was already committed to WKU."
Once he went to WKU Bushong was a four-year starter. He was a first team All-Ohio Valley Conference selection both his junior and senior seasons and played on two OVC championship teams (1971 and 1973). He was also named All-America in 1974.
Bushong was a mainstay in the defensive line in an era when the WKU defense was what made the Hilltoppers famous. The defensive unit he was on surrendered an average of only 9.9 points per game in the 43 games during his four-year career.
During Bushong's career WKU won 34 of 43 games and was 23-5 in OVC League play.
Bushong's teams also excelled in the postseason as he was there during the first year of what was then known as Division I-AA playoffs.
Bushong's team had an amazing run to the finals in 1973. The quarterback of Bushong's team was Henderson star Leo Peckenpaugh, who like many of the WKU players of that time was a fifth-year senior.
Bushong noted recently, "The NCAA had a rule in that first year of the playoffs that no fifth-year players could play in the playoffs so we had to play in the playoffs without many of our starters and still made it to the finals and were national runners up."
In fact, the quarterback that stepped in for Peckenpaugh was another local standout, former Caldwell County quarterback Dennis Tomek.
However, the strength of the WKU teams that won the Conference championship and made the national finals was the Hilltopper defense which many WKU sports experts say is the greatest defensive team in Western Kentucky football history. A footnote that many people overlook is that the guy who anchored the greatest
See Cartwright/Page B3
defensive team of all time was our own Johnny Bushong.
After graduation Bushong was drafted in the eighth round by the Baltimore Colts of the NFL and played for five teams in the league -- Baltimore, Dallas, New York Giants, New York Jets and San Diego. He also played with Saskatchewan in the Canadian Football League.
While at WKU he met a cheerleader, Madisonville native Cheryl Robinson. They were married and after his professional football career, Bushong and Cheryl returned to Madisonville to have and raise a family.
Today Bushong is retired from a career at Kerco Mine Sales and most recently purchasing agent for Armstrong Coal Company.
Bushong recently added, "Unfortunately prostate cancer slowed me down a little and I have retired. However, it gives me more time to spend time with my grandchildren."
Johnny and Cheryl Bushong have two successful children who were great athletes in their own right and were standouts at Madisonville North Hopkins High School.
Matt Bushong was a high school football and baseball player. He was in the U.S. Army 2005-2007 and Purple Heart recipient. He is now a paramedic and lives in Apex, North Carolina.
Their daughter, Holly, is in the Madisonville All Sports Hall of Fame, played volleyball, basketball and softball, and is back in Madisonville and working as inventory specialist for Columbia Sportswear in Henderson County.
The Bushongs have two grandsons, Jackson and Logan.
A final footnote on the Johnny Bushong story is that he along with current Madisonville resident Chris Price are also among 31 former WKU Hilltoppers who were honored last season. They were among the 31 greatest players in the 100 year history of WKU football as part of the All-Century team.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.