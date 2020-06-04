The Kentucky High School Tennis Coaches Association announced its 2020 All-State Tennis Team on Tuesday, and for the first time in school history a player from Madisonville North was on the list.
Senior standout Tanner Ray was among 26 top tennis players in the state chosen by the head coaches from each region.
According to Madisonville North’s head coach Bryan Fazenbaker, this is a well-deserved award.
“From the moment he stepped foot on our courts as a freshman, Tanner has been the hardest worker and most laser-focused player on the team,” said Fazenbaker. “He committed 100% of his energy to tennis and an award of this caliber is a byproduct of all the hours he invested in tennis.”
Ray was a soccer player until his freshman year when he made the leap to tennis. A chance encounter with Fazenbaker at the community college courts, and intense recruitment by his close friend and member of the Maroons tennis team, Seth Daniel, led Ray to attend a summer tennis camp Fazenbaker hosted.
Ray immediately found a passion in tennis and a desire to makeup for the years of junior tennis he had missed while playing soccer.
“One reason he worked so hard was because he realized he got a late start in tennis and was behind, relative to the top players in the state, and he was playing catchup,” said Fazenbaker. “He was three to four years behind in terms of instruction, court time, match play, etc. That’s difficult to overcome if your goal is to become one of the elite players in the area. But not impossible.”
Even though his senior season was cancelled, Ray’s record is noteworthy. He and Kyle Hart went undefeated in regional doubles play in 2018 and captured the regional doubles championship to lead the team to its first regional team championship. Ray and Daniel were also undefeated in regional regular season doubles matches in 2019 and were regional semifinalists.
“In terms of Region 2 matches, going into this season, Tanner had only lost 1 doubles match to a regional opponent in his career,” Fazenbaker said. “And he played number one doubles the last two years. His singles record, playing at number one or two for the last two years, was nearly as flawless. His overall record of 67-21, without a senior year, is the best record in school history.
“Tanner has set the bar very high for future Maroons tennis players,” his coach added. “In my humble opinion, Tanner would not have lost a set to a regional singles opponent this year. He was that far ahead of the regional field. In fact, I firmly believe Seth (Daniel) was the second best tennis player in our region. Had it not been for COVID-19, Tanner would have become the first regional singles champion in school history. Considering the absence of indoor tennis facilities in this community, that’s quite an achievement.
“I’m going to miss all my seniors,” Fazenbaker said in a measured response. But Ray and Daniel? Since I became head coach in 2016, one of them or both have been on the team. They put an indelible stamp on the tennis program at Madisonville North and I am forever grateful.”
