The Madisonville North Hopkins High School soccer team closed out the regular season Saturday night, holding on to beat North Hardin 3-2 at home.
"Today was our last game of the regular season, but you don't want to come out here and just have an easy game," said North head coach Christakis Agisilaou. "This is why I scheduled (North Hardin) late, You can see they are a very good team, and I think it challenged us and prepared us well for the postseason."
The first half was a complete performance by the Maroons. Simen Lind put North up 15 minutes into play. Dalton Daves then made it 2-0 near the half hour mark, capitalizing off a break away run, and Luke McElroy finished off the scoring in the first half with three minutes left on the clock to put North up 3-0 at the break.
"In the two years I've been here, that was best half we have played," said Agisilaou.
The second half was a different story as North Hardin showed their class scoring at the 55th minute to set up a tense ending of the game after scoring with 13 minutes left to make it a one score game.
It gave North an early preview of the intensity they will face as playoff action gets underway this week.
"The second half they made some adjustments, they changed their formation and started playing with more intensity," said Agisilaou. "It's not that my guys got down, but we had to make some minor changes, I knew once they scored, it would be game on, and I was actually kind of glad they did, just to see how my boys would react."
See Maroons/Page B3
And the Maroons reacted by keeping their composure to secure the win.
"We did a great job of grinding the game out to pick up the win," said Agisilaou. "I'm glad we closed out the season playing well."
North comes into the postseason in fine form. The 16-3-2 record on the year is their best season since going 18-4-1 in 2005, and the Maroons come into the playoff riding a 10-game unbeaten streak.
"The last 10 games, we haven't lost," said Agisilaou. "Our record has been great; however, the postseason is a new tournament. It's a new season.
The Maroons are playing some of their best soccer at the perfect time in the calendar. The team scored a total of 100 goals in the season while just allowing 17 on the other end.
They attack is highlighted by the multiple scoring options with four different players reaching double figures in goals. McElroy lead the way finishing with 20, while Jeshua DeLeon had 15, Daves had 13 and Logan Rainwater finished with 12.
"I believe my team, when we play our best, we are as good or better than anybody," said Agisilaou. "But we don't always play our best, so I'm anxious to see how we step up to the challenge."
Despite their fine play, Agisilaou still doesn't see his team being the favorite to win the region.
"Henderson and Hopkinsville are still the favorites, but I believe my team can beat them at any given moment," he said.
The Maroons lost 2-1 versus Hopkinsville this year and had a 1-1 tie versus Henderson, playing both teams on the road.
"I'm just proud of my team this year," said Agilisaou. "We battled some adversity throughout the year, to come out 16-3-3 and getting healthier, healthier you can't ask for more."
To start their postseason journey, the Maroons play the 7th District Boys Soccer Tournament final at 7:30 p.m. tonight in Princeton where they will face the winner of last night's Caldwell County and Hopkins County Central match.
"We just have to keep playing game by game," said Agilisaou. "We can't get ahead of ourselves because it can all end very quickly."
