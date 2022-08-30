Tuesday night the Lady Storm volleyball team beat the Lady Tigers to make it three straight wins to move to a 4-3 record.
Monday night the Lady Storm beat McLean County 3-0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-18). Central’s Mallory Wagoner, Maddie Hollis and Ellie Larkins lead Central in kills with five apiece.
Isabel Hight had 14 assist for the Lady Storm and Olivia Hight led the team in digs at four. Central as a team had 21 kills in the match, one Block, 14 Assist, 10 digs, and four service Aces for the night .
The Lady Storm turned around Tuesday night and beat Hopkinsville in three sets (25-18, 25-13, 25-20) for their third win in a row.
