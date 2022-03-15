Madisonville-North traveled to Smithland on Tuesday night to open their season against Livingston Central (0-1), claiming a 15-5 win over the Cardinals in five.
The Maroons hit the ground running, scoring three in the first, four in the second and eight in the third to go up 15-0. In the bottom of the third, the Cardinals finally got on the board, putting up a single run to keep the game from being called for the run rule.
Madisonville would not score again, while Livingstone Central would attempt to claw their way back, but the deficit was too much for the Cardinals to overcome. The Maroons claimed the 15-5 victory for a 1-0 start to the 2022 season, dropping Livingston Central to 0-2.
Landon Cline threw 70 pitches over four innings, while allowing just one hit and striking out ten to claim the win for the Maroons.
On Friday, weather permitting, the Madisonville will host Murray High School at 6 p.m. On Saturday they will welcome Paducah Tilghman to town for a noon start.
