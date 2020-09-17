Both the Hopkins Central Storm and the Madisonville Maroons found themselves on the wrong side of the score in soccer action from Tuesday night.
Central falls to Tigers
Central (1-3) dropped a 2-1 decision to 7th District rival Caldwell County in Mortons Gap. Graham Foster scored the lone goal for the Storm, while Trevor Weldon had eight saves in goal.
Panthers down Maroons
North (2-1-1) traveled to Owensboro Tuesday to take on 3rd Region power Daviess County. The Panthers prevailed 5-1 with Logan Rainwater scoring for the Maroons on an assist from Dalton Daves.
Bowling Green upends North
The Lady Maroons (0-3-1) also came up short Tuesday night in front of the home crowd, dropping a 3-1 loss to 4th Region power and undefeated Bowling Green. The Lady Purples improved to 4-0 on the season, but the team did give up its first score of the season to Madisonville’s Raelynn Blanford.
