Basketball
Dawson Springs 75, Livingston Central 49: The Panthers got back to winning ways Tuesday night handling Livingston Central 75-49 o the road.
Dawson Springs was riding a two-game losing streak coming into Tuesday's match but their offense came to life to change their fortune around, picking up the 26 point victory and improving to 2-3 in the season. The 75 points against the Cardinals were the team's highest totals and the 49 allowed was their lowest of the whole season.
Next up for the Panthers will be Hopkins County Central when they host the Storm for a 7:30 p.m. game Friday night.
Muhlenberg County 49, Central 27: The Hopkins County Central High School basketball team dropped their fourth straight game to start the season Tuesday losing 49-27 to Muhlenberg County.
It was the Storm's third road game of the early season and the offense failed to show up. Central's 27 points were the first time in two years the Storm failed to crack 30 points and their lowest total since 2009.
Senior guard Sam Almon tried to lead the way scoring 16 points on the night but the rest of the squad scored a combined 11 points. Trevor Weldon added six points while Jaxon Winn had three points and Johntize Miller chipped in two.
The loss drops Central to 0-4 on the year, they will be looking for their first win of the year when they return to action Friday versus Dawson Springs.
Swimming
The Madisonville North Hopkins High School swim team keeps racking up the wins. On Tuesday night, the Maroons dominated a quad-meet with Central, Marshall County, and Ohio County at the Hopkins County YMCA.
North posted a team score of 273 and no other team was able to come close. Marshall County was the Maroons closes opponent getting 110 points while Ohio County came in third with 96, Central finished last posting a 22 points.
