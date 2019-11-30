On Television
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, November 30
AUTO RACING
Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, practice session 3, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates- ESPN2 3:55 a.m.
Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, qualifying, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates- ESPN2 6:55 a.m.
BEACH SOCCER (MEN'S)
FIFA World Cup: Italy vs. Russia, Semifinal, Luque, Paraguay- FS2 6:30 p.m.
FIFA World Cup: Japan vs. Portugal, Semifinal, Luque, Paraguay- FS2 8 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
Wagner at St. John's- FS2 11 a.m.
North Carolina (Greensboro) at Georgetown- FS2 1 p.m.
Boston College at Richmond- NBCSN 1:30 p.m.
Emerald Coast Classic: Teams TBD, Championship, Niceville, Fla.- CBSSN 6 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Georgia at Georgia Tech- ABC 11 a.m.
Florida International at Marshall- CBSSN 11 a.m.
Clemson at South Carolina- ESPN 11 a.m.
Indiana at Purdue- ESPN2 11 a.m.
Tulsa at East Carolina- ESPNU 11 a.m.
Ohio State at Michigan- FOX 11 a.m.
Northwestern at Illinois- FS1 11 a.m.
Louisville at Kentucky- SEC 11 a.m.
Wisconsin at Minnesota- ABC 2:30 p.m.
Rutgers at Penn State- BTN 2:30 p.m.
Alabama at Auburn- CBS 2:30 p.m.
Connecticut at Temple- CBSSN 2:30 p.m.
Baylor at Kansas- ESPN 2:30 p.m.
Miami at Duke- ESPN2 2:30 p.m.
Maryland at Michigan State- FS1 2:30 p.m.
Southern Mississippi at Florida Atlantic- NFL 2:30 p.m.
Tulane at Southern Methodist- ESPNU 3 p.m.
Notre Dame at Stanford- FOX 3 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Tennessee- SEC 3 p.m.
Southern vs. Grambling State, New Orleans- NBCSN 4 p.m.
Texas A&M at Louisiana State- ESPN 6 p.m.
Navy at Houston- ESPN2 6 p.m.
Iowa at Kansas State- FS1 6 p.m.
Colorado at Utah- ABC 6:30 p.m.
Louisiana (Monroe) at Louisiana (Lafayette)- ESPNU 6:30 p.m.
Florida State at Florida- SEC 6:30 p.m.
Oklahoma at Oklahoma State- FOX 7 p.m.
Brigham Young at San Diego State- CBSSN 8 p.m.
Arizona at Arizona State- ESPN 9 p.m.
Fresno State at San Jose State- ESPN2 9:30 p.m.
California at UCLA- FS1 9:30 p.m.
Army at Hawaii- CBSSN 11:30 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
Wisconsin at Penn State- BTN 12 p.m.
Big East Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Milwaukee, Wisconsin- FS2 3:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Penn State- BTN 7 p.m.
CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING
FIS: World Cup, Women's 10km, Ruka, Finland (taped)- NBCSN 9 p.m.
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, third round, Fife, Scotland- GOLF 3:30 a.m.
EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, final round, Fife, Scotland- GOLF 3:30 a.m. (Sunday)
LUGE
FIL: World Cup, Women's Singles, Lake Placid, N.Y.- NBC 1:30 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
Indiana at Philadelphia- NBA 6 p.m.
SKIING
FIS World Cup: The Killington Cup, Women's Giant Slalom, Killington, Vt.- NBCSN 11:30 a.m.
FIS World Cup: The Killington Cup, Women's Giant Slalom, Killington, Vt.- NBC 2:30 p.m.
FIS: World Cup, Downhill, Lake Louise, Alberta- NBCSN 8 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
Premier League: Manchester City at Newcastle United- NBCSN 6:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Hertha Berlin- FS2 8:20 a.m.
Premier League: Bournemouth at Tottenham- NBCSN 8:55 a.m.
Premier League: Watford at Southampton- NBC 11:30 a.m.
Sunday, December 1
AUTO RACING
Formula One: The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates- ESPN2 7:05 a.m.
BEACH SOCCER (MEN'S)
FIFA World Cup: Teams TBD, Third-Place Match, Luque, Paraguay- FS2 1 p.m.
FIFA World Cup: Teams TBD, Final, Luque, Paraguay- FS2 3 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
ESPN Orlando Invitational: Teams TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Orlando, Fla.- ESPNU 9:30 a.m.
ESPN Orlando Invitational: Teams TBD, Championship, Orlando, Fla.- ESPNU 12 p.m.
Wooden Legacy: Teams TBD, Third-Place Game, Anaheim, Calif.- ESPN2 12:30 p.m.
ESPN Orlando Invitational: Teams TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Orlando, Fla.- ESPN2 3 p.m.
Wooden Legacy: Teams TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Anaheim, Calif.- ESPNU 3 p.m.
Cal Poly at Iowa- BTN 4 p.m.
ESPN Orlando Invitational: Teams TBD, Third-Place Game, Orlando, Fla.- ESPN2 5:30 p.m.
Wooden Legacy: Teams TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Anaheim, Calif.- ESPNU 5:30 p.m.
La Salle at Villanova- FS1 5:30 p.m.
North Dakota at Minnesota- BTN 6 p.m.
Wooden Legacy: Teams TBD, Championship, Anaheim, Calif.- ESPN 8 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
Air Force at Tennessee- SEC 1 p.m.
Austin Peay at Kentucky- SEC 3 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
Michigan State at Ohio State- BTN 1:30 p.m.
Michigan at Wisconsin- BTN 4 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
NCAA Tournament: California (Santa Barbara) at Indiana, Third Round- BTN 11 a.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
NCAA Selection Special- ESPNU 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Wisconsin vs. Iowa- 7 p.m.
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, final round, Fife, Scotland- GOLF 3:30 a.m.
LUGE
FIL: World Cup, Lake Placid, N.Y. (taped)- NBCSN 4:30 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Cincinnati, Tennessee at Indianapolis, Cleveland at Pittsburgh, Washington at Carolina- CBS 12 p.m.
Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Miami, Green Bay at NY Giants, Tampa Bay at Jacksonville, San Francisco at Baltimore- FOX 12 p.m.
Regional Coverage: LA Rams at Arizona- FOX 3:05 p.m.
Regional Coverage: LA Chargers at Denver, Oakland at Kansas City- CBS 3:25 p.m.
New England at Houston- NBC 7:20 p.m.
RUGBY
Premiership: Harlequins vs. Gloucester (taped)- NBCSN 1:30 p.m.
SKIING
FIS World Cup: The Killington Cup, Women's Slalom, Killington, Vt.- NBC 11:30 a.m.
FIS: World Cup, Super G, Lake Louise, Alberta- NBC 1 p.m.
FIS World Cup: The Killington Cup, Women's Slalom, Killington, Vt. (taped)- NBCSN 6:30 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
Premier League: Arsenal at Norwich City- NBCSN 7:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: SC Freiburg at Borussia Mönchengladbach- FS1 8:30 a.m.
Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester United- NBCSN 10:25 a.m.
SERIE A: Bologna at Napoli- ESPNEWS 10:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at VfL Wolfsburg- FS1 11 a.m.
Monday, December 2
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
Miami at Illinois- ESPN2 6 p.m.
Clemson at Minnesota- ESPN2 8 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
Utah at Philadelphia- NBA 6 p.m.
Chicago at Sacramento- NBA 9 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
Minnesota at Seattle- ESPN 7:20 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
Bundesliga: Frankfurt at FSV Mainz- FS2 1:30 p.m.
