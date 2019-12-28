Earlier this season, Louisville vs. Kentucky in men's college basketball might have been a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup with all kinds of national implications. Now, the Cardinals visiting Rupp Arena isn't anywhere near a top-five matchup, at least according to the AP Top 25 or other rankings.
Louisville enters the contest ranked No. 3, while Kentucky has slid to 19th after losing consecutive games to Utah and Ohio State, respectively, in Las Vegas before Christmas. The Cardinals are a 1-point favorite according to KenPom.com, while others have Kentucky as much as a 3.5-point favorite.
Clearly, it's anyone's game, and here's three reasons why Kentucky will win, along with three reasons why Louisville will win.
KENTUCKY (8-3)
1. The Wildcats have a clear advantage in the backcourt.
Ashton Hagans is one of the best on-ball defenders in the country, and he's been consistent running the team at point guard. Hagans leads UK in scoring (13.9 points a game), assists (7.3 apg) and steals (2.1 spg). Hagans must show patience and make the extra pass on the drive, a tactic Texas Tech executed to perfection to fuel its 70-57 win over the Cardinals.
Tyrese Maxey is a noted scorer -- he averaged 16.5 points in two games in Vegas -- but the 6-foot-3 freshman has been cold from distance, making just 2-of-20 attempts in the last five games from 3-point range. He'll have to find his shot from behind the arc, which will open space for Immanuel Quickley to hit the mid-range floaters that he's had success with.
UK will attack Louisville point guard Darrius Perry, who didn't handle the ball well when UK beat Louisville 71-58 last season. The Cardinals will also use graduate transfer Lamarr "Fresh" Kimble and freshman David Johnson in the backcourt.
2. Nick Richards and EJ Montgomery appeared to be on more of a sight-seeing trip to Vegas than doing much of anything productive at times on the basketball court.
Richards had five points and four rebounds in the loss to Utah, and no points, no rebounds, one blocked shot and two steals in the defeat against Ohio State. Montgomery showed considerable energy late against Utah, finishing with 10 rebounds, but overall, he didn't make the contribution UK needs from him.
Kentucky's big men need to improve considerably for UK to have a chance against Louisville. In a big rivalry game, the 6-foot-11 Richards and 6-10 Montgomery must come out of their respective shells. Calipari said both need to produce more, and UK needs to trust its post play more. Going out on a thin limb, this is the game where UK's inside duo start to lift their performance levels.
3. Kentucky coach John Calipari has been very successful against Louisville, with the Wildcats having won 10 of 12 games in the rivalry with Calipari on UK's bench. Kentucky also has been perfect (5-0) against the Cardinals in Rupp Arena during that stretch.
Homecourt advantage can deliver some strong mojo for the Wildcats in a toss-up game like this. Getting a packed house of Wildcat faithful at full volume would be a considerable advantage.
LOUISVILLE (11-1)
1. Jordan Nwora will be the best player on the court, and the best player on the court is usually capable of doing big things in big games.
The 6-foot-7, 225-pound junior is a strong national player of the year candidate, averaging 21.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and is hitting 41.4% from 3-point range.
The most likely candidates to draw the defensive assignment on Nwora will be freshmen Khalil Whitney or Keion Brooks. Both are physical enough, but they haven't shown they're skilled enough to keep Nwora under control.
Feeding Nwora on offense is the best formula for the Cardinals to win. One thing is certain, if the game is on the line in the final seconds and Louisville needs a basket to win, UK needs to keep it out of Nwora's hands.
2. Louisville has a strong inside presence with center Stephen Enoch (6-10, 255) and power forward Dwayne Sutton (6-5, 220). Sutton isn't a double-figure scorer, but he's pulled down 8.7 rebounds a game. Enoch is a force under the basket, the kind of player who could give Richards considerable trouble on both ends of the floor.
Malik Williams, meanwhile, provides a physical backup player (6-11, 245) in the post that will keep the pressure on the Wildcats in the paint, as the Cardinals don't depend on 3-point shooting. They prefer to go inside offensively, and they're also strong on the offensive glass.
The Cardinals should be able to keep UK from getting much in the halfcourt, and their physical talent could negate Richards and Montgomery. The Cardinals should dominate inside.
3. Louisville is the vastly more experienced team.
The Cardinals start three seniors (Sutton, Enoch and shooting guard Ryan McMahon) and two juniors (Nwora and Perry). They have 169 games of starting experience spread among its key players over the last two seasons.
Overall, based on the stats, the Cardinals appear to have the most talent, and they certainly know how to defend. They rank third in the nation in field-goal percentage defense (35%) and second in defensive efficiency, according to KenPom.
In a rivalry game that will be played in a hyper-charged atmosphere, experience and defense can lead the way.
