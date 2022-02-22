The best swimmers and divers in the state convened on The Falling Springs Center in Versailles the last two weekends for the 2022 state meet, and Hopkins County performed admirably. Madisonville-North Hopkins finished 32 out of 40 teams, with freshman diver Ryan Farmer jumping into the top ten in the state in the 1M Diving division.
Last weekend, Desmone Ardizzone and Farmer competed in the dive portion of the state competition. Ardizzone, a senior, scored 100.3 points in the preliminary dives, but did not advance in the competition.
Freshman Ryan Famer, who won the Regional competition and set a new Regional record, turned in a 166.20 in the prelim, good enough to place in 7th place and advance him to the second round. His performance in the preliminary round included the top overall score for forward 2 somersault pike, as well as fourth and ninth place dives for inward 1 1/2 somersault tuck and reverse 2 somersault tuck.
Farmer went on to take ninth in the second round and the final round with a total score of 332.25.
The swimming portion of the competition began Friday. Seth Spencer finished 40 in the boys’ 200 IM prelim. In the Girls 400 Free Relay Prelims, the team consisting of Maci Crowell, Ella Kirkland, Adison Melton and Audrey Tate placed in 37.
Overall the Maroons finished the meet in 32.
