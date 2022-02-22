Madisonville, KY (42431)

Today

Windy with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 66F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.