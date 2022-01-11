The Hopkins County Central Lady Storm defeated Union County 53-41 on Monday night to win their first Kentucky 2A State Championship Sectional 1 tournament, punching their ticket to the state championship tournament which begins on Friday night in Owensboro.
In the first quarter with Union County leading 7-4 with 3:45 left in the quarter, the Lady Storm went on a 10-0 run to end the quarter and take a 14-7 lead. Mercy Sutton stated the run with an old fashion 3 point play to tie the game at 7. Brooklyn Clark then added a basket and Emile Jones added a basket and a 3 pointer to cap the 10-point run for the Lady Storm.
In the second quarter with the score 18-13 in favor of the Lady Storm, Brooklyn Clark hit three consecutive 3 pointer off 2 assists from Jones and one from Sutton to open the lead to 27-15 with 2:40 left in the half. Kire Peyton then added a basket to give the Lady Storm their biggest lead of the half at 29-15. The Lady Storm lead 29-16 at the half.
Brooklyn Clark had an outstanding first half with 11 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals, 4 block shots and 5 deflections.
The Lady Storm came out of the locker room quickly by outscoring the Bravettes 6-1. Sutton made a FT to start off the run, Jones then added a 3 pointer off an assist from Clark and Whitaker-Greer added a basket off of a Jones assist to give the Lady Storm the biggest lead of the night at 35-16. Union County then went on a 14-5 run to end the quarter and cut the lead to 40-30.
Emile Jones ended that run by staring the 4th quarter with a 3 pointer off an offensive rebound by Calajia Mason and Mason kicked out to Jones for the assist to extend the lead back to 43-30. The Lady Storm then continued to play excellent defense and ball control basketball and the closest that Union County could get was 49-40 with 2:58 left. The Lady Storm closed out the game and the championship with at 53-41 win.
Emile Jones led the way for the Lady Storm with a double double of 17 points going 6-11 from the field and 4-8 from behind the 3-point arc. Jones also added 4 assist and 3 steals. Clark had 12 points, 6 rebounds, 5 deflections, 4 steals, 4 blocks and 2 assist.
Mercy Sutton had 8 points, 10 rebounds, 4 deflections and 2 assist. Whitaker-Greer added 6 points. Brianna Fritz had 4 points, 4 assist and 3 steals. Mason had 4 points and 9 rebounds and Peyton had 2 points and 2 rebounds.
The Lady Storm were 21-42 from the field for 50% and 7-13 from behind the 3-point line for 54%. The Lady Storm played great defense and held the Bravettes to 12-54 from the field for 22% and forced 16 turnovers. The Lady Storm also had 15 team assist and 10 steals and 5 block shots.
The Lady Storm will open up the Kentucky 2A state tournament on Friday night against Bell County, the section 7 winner at 5 PM at the Owensboro Sportscenter. Tickets can be purchased online at www. owensborotickets.com. Tickets are $13 for everyone.
HCCHS 14-15-11-13-53
Union County. 07-09-14-11-41
HCCHS: Jones 17, Clark 12, Sutton 8, Whitaker-Greer 6, Fritz 4, Mason 4, Peyton 2
3 Pointers: Jones 4, Clark 3
Union County: Morris 13, Mackey 10, Hagan 8, M. Hagan 4, Gough 3, Hibbs 3
3 Pointers: R. Hagan 2, Mackey 1
The Lady Storm opened up the first quarter of the Kentucky 2A Championships semi-finals vs Calloway County over the weekend with a 7-0 run that extended a 7-6 lead to 14-6. Kire Peyton started the run by taking a Calloway County turn over and getting fouled and hitting 1-2 FT and then Mercy Sutton followed that up with a basket and then Brooklyn Clark added 2 baskets to cap the run. Central lead 14-9 at the end of the first quarter.
Calloway cut the lead to 16-13 in the second when the Lady Storm went on a 7-0 run to take their biggest lead of the half at 23-13. Sutton started the run with a basket off an assist by Brianna Fritz, then Fritz got a steal and a layup and then followed that with a 3 pointer off an asset from Sutton to cap the run The Lady Storm went to the locker room with a 23-15 halftime lead.
Calloway County came out focus and determined to make it a game with an 8-0 run to start the third quarter to tie the game at 23 with 4:55 left in the quarter. After a Lady Storm time out, Peyton came out and it a 3 pointer to start a Central 12-3 run to give the Lady Storm a lead they would not give up. During the run, in addition to Peyton 3 pointer, Jones added 5 points and Fritz and Lilly Whitaker-Greer added 2 points apiece. The Lady Storm lead 35-26 after 3 quarters.
Calloway County then open the 4th quarter on a 5-1 run to cut the Central lead to 36-31. Jones then score a basket off an assist by Clark and then Jones added a 3 pointer off an assist from Peyton to put the Lady Storm up 41-32 at the 4:40 mark. Calloway got back to within 5 at 41-36 with 2:46 left, but Jones scored a basket and 3 pointer off an assist from Mason to extend the lead to 46-35 and put the game out of reach with 2:08 left The Lady Storm closed out with a 50-41 win.
The Lady Storm mix of man, full court pressure and a half-court trap forced Calloway to commit 28 turnovers. The Lady Storm had 19 steals as a part of those 28 Calloway County TO and added 7 block shots.
Jones led the way with 15 points, all in the second half and 10 of those in the 4th quarter on 6-11 from the field. Jones also had 5 rebounds, 3 assist and 3 steals. Fritz added 12 points, 6 steals and 2 assist. Sutton had 9 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals, 4 blocks and 5 deflections. Clark had 6 points, 2 assist, 4 steals and 2 block shots. Peyton had 6 points, 4 rebounds and 2 steals and Whitaker-Greer added 2 points and 5 rebounds.
Calloway County 09-06-11-15- 41
HCCHS 14-09-12-15-50
Jones 15, Fritz 12, Sutton 9, Clark 6, Peyton 6, Whitaker-Greer 2
3 Pointer: Jones 2, Fritz 1, Peyton 1
