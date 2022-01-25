Entering Tuesday night’s contest with Livingston Central, the Hopkins County Central boys basketball team wanted to knock off a little rust and get back in a rhythm. After a little bit of a layoff due to school cancellations, the Storm looked to get back to their winning ways. The first half was a back-and-forth affair, but the Storm proved to be too much in the second half for Livingston County, winning 89-56.

Namari Hall took the tip for Hopkins County Central to start the game. A Marcus Eaves three point shot started the scoring for the Storm. That basket started a nine point run for the Storm to start the contest. Jack Thomasson stopped the bleeding for the Cardinals with a layup, bringing the score to 9-2 with 4:13 to go in the first quarter. Livingston chipped away at the HCCHS lead and brought the score within one with a minute to go in the quarter. At the end of the frame, Livingston Central had the lead 14-11.

Hopkins County Central tied the game in the second quarter after two minutes of action. Marcus Eaves and Max Downey traded baskets for the better part of the quarter. An Eaves “and 1” tied the score at 19. Trevor Weldon then stole the ball at half court and scored to increase the Storm lead. Livingston Central battled back behind Downey’s effort and took the lead 30-29 after two free throws. Drake Skeen then answered back with his third three point shot of the half to bring the score to 32-30 in favor of the Storm. Livingston scored on one free throw to end the half, bringing the score at the break to 32-31 in favor of the Storm. Marcus Eaves poured in 19 first half points for the Storm, followed by 9 by Drake Skeen. Max Downey of Livingston County led the Cardinals with 14 in the first half.

The second half proved to be all Hopkins County Central. Central used a strong 3rd quarter to outscore the Cardinals by 18. Drake Skeen’s three 3 pointers in the third quarter helped Central take a 64-45 lead at the end of the third quarter.

With the lead, Central was able to bring in several reserves in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Elliot came off the bench and scored 8 points in the fourth quarter. In the end, the Storm prevailed 89-56. Marcus Eaves led all scorers with 39 points. Drake Skeen had his highest scoring night of the season, pouring in 23 of his own. Wesley Morris was the only other Storm player in double figures with 10 point. The Cardinals were led by Max Downey with 20 points. The Storm will look to continue their winning ways Thursday night against Dawson Springs.

HCC 11 32 64 89

LC 14 31 45 56

Storm- Eaves 39, Skeen 23, Weldon 4, Hall 3, Morris 10, Craig 2, Elliott 8

Cardinals- Downey 20, Crass 2, Calendar 6, Rains 11, Hosick 3, Thomason 10, Render 2, Hargrove 2