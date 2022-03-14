Haleigh Perdue give up just three hits to Lyon County in the Lady Maroons’ 2022 season opener on her way to handing the Lady Lyons a 7-0 shutout defeat in Eddyville.
Leading off for Madisonville, junior Zoe Davis sank a hard groundball single to centerfield on a 2-1 count. She then stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Freshman Jaycee Noffsinger took four balls to pickup the walk a her first at bat as a Lady Maroon. Chloe Young then singled, scoring Davis and giving the Lady Maroons a 1-0 lead. Batting cleanup, senior Amber Osborne hit a sacrifice fly to center, allowing Noffsinger to tag-up and score. Kenzie Stolz then sank a triple to deep center, driving in Young and giving Madisonville a 3-0 lead.
Lyon County went 0-3 in the bottom half of the first thanks to defensive plays by Kaydence Seargent, Perdue and Davis.
The score would stay 3-0 until the top of the third when an error put Noffsinger on, Brenna Sherman was hit by a pitch and Young reached with a single to load the bases. Madisonville would score a pair of runs in the inning to take a 5-0 lead.
The Lady Maroons would score twice more in the contest, when a pop-up by Kennedy Justice would allow Patterson and Stolz to score, giving Madisonville a 7-0 lead that would last the rest of the game.
Perdue picked up the win, going the complete seven innings while giving up just three hits and striking out five.
Young led the Lady Maroons at the plate, going 3-for-4 with an RBI. Stoltz went 2-for4 with an RBI, while Justice was 1-for-3 with a pair of RBIs and Patterson went 1-for-2. Osborne did not get a hit, but had a two RBIs in the game.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.