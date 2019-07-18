Lady Storm hope to build

While it was hot and humid outside, the Hopkins County Central volleyball team was practicing in the air conditioned gym prepping for their 2019 season.
Last year Central made it all the way to the 2nd Region semifinals before losing to University Heights in three sets. The Lady Storm also lost to Caldwell County in three sets in the 7th District Championship game in 2018. Central finished the season with a winning 19-15 record.
"Looking at the team this year, we've got a lot of young girls," head coach Greg Wagoner said. "We've got some eighth graders, a lot of ninth, couple of 11th and two seniors who are going to lead this team."
Joleigh Clark and Zoie Larkins will be the only seniors on the team this year, and they are looking forward to taking the Lady Storm deeper into the postseason.
"It's going to be hard this year since we lost Joie Porter (graduation)," Larkins said. "But I think we're going to do good this year since we've built more as a team."
"I think we're closer as a team this year than last year," Clark said.
One of the young talents on the team is freshman Kaylee Evans, who was a regular starter on the varsity team as an eighth grader.
"The upperclassmen are doing a great job in incorporating me into the team," she said. "The seniors are working with me with Joleigh letting me set and Zoie letting me take the passes in the back row."
"Evans has worked really hard in the off season and she's going to step up and be one of our strongest players this year," Larkins said. "We're also trying to give the underclassmen confidence in themselves because it'll help us later on in the season."
Waggoner said the hard work the girls have put in is showing.
"Evans did very well as an eighth grader for us last year," Wagoner said. "She's matured a lot and played club volleyball over the summer, I'm looking for a really good season from her and the rest of the girls and hopefully we'll go farther this year."
Central has one scheduled scrimmage on August 10 against Heritage Christian Academy before the regular season starts on Monday, August 19 as a rematch of the 2nd Regional semifinal against University Heights awaits.
